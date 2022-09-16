Read full article on original website
Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine
COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.
We've been here before. I've reviewed Pieology in the past and have good and bad to say about it. This time it's all about timing. While I don't consider Pieology the best pizza in Fresno or Clovis, I believe it to be the best pizza around at the best time.
Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park
After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
Kearney Park Scottish gathering and games
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Saturday, Kearney Park in Fresno transformed into a mini Scotland at the 45th annual Scottish Gathering and Games. “Everybody’s a Scott today,” said Robyn Frasier Gutierrez from the Fresno Scottish Society. “Back in the mother country, people lived miles apart from each other, so we didn’t have an opportunity to see […]
Fossils to Falls: Coarsegold celebrates the history and tarantula
Back in the 1800s, The Coarse-Gold Gulch was a hotbed of gold miners looking to stike it rich. Today, the throngs of miners might be gone but the treasure-hunting impulse is still being nurtured at the Historic Coarsegold Village. The Coarsegold Historic Village is the first stop on the Fossils...
Kings County event focused on celebrating seniors returns
Thursday afternoon, at least 100 people were gathered here at Burris Park celebrating the senior community and Mexican culture.
Curtain falls on Broadway Faire movie theater on Shaw in Northwest Fresno
Regal Cinemas sent out an announcement on Wednesday, saying that it would be the last day for showings at the United Artists Broadway Faire on Shaw and Valentine.
Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba
Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting
In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
Fresno Bully Rescue: Tex & Bully Boo Walk
Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. At Fresno Bully Rescue we are all about community. There are so many different communities other than just the collective community you think of when you think about the area you live in or the areas that we service for adoption. Being at community events in our area and in fact up and down the state help people understand who we are, what we do, and why we love bully breeds so much. It also gives us an opportunity to educate the general public about the breed and their attributes and also explain how exploited they are and the great need for spay, neuter, and adoption.
Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making
Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
Fresno Unified students raising money for traditional Folklorico dresses for performance
A Fresno Unified teacher is taking action to teach his students a traditional Mexican dance, but he needs your help.
ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Pilots Ready for Action
Any and every Hot Air Balloon Pilot seems to have not only the passion to fly, but also the passion to please others as was made evident by Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Bob “Magic” Locklin. Locklin will serve as Balloon Meister for the Clovis Fest Hot Air Balloon...
What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
Valley Animal Center: Will you give Santana a chance at love?
Pit Bull/Boxer mix Santana (animal ID: 23391) needs someone to give her a chance to show just how loving she is!. Santana was rescued from Central California SPCA by no-kill animal shelter Valley Animal Center in August of 2020. She was a very pregnant mom, emaciated and full of fleas and ticks. After giving birth to a litter of six, all her puppies quickly found forever homes. Santana, however, still resides at Valley Animal Center.
Fresno fishing report by Brian Olson 9.15.22
Fresno is 27% full. Inflow is 509 cfs and outflow is 202 cfs. Not much fishing going on, best bet in a boat is to cover water pulling crank baits looking for fish on your electronics. The Milk River below Fresno Dam through Havre is very good fishing for walleyes, northerns, and catfish. Fish the holes below the dam, through the Rookery and in town where access is allowed.
Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters
Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
A dozen Valley vets find something more during D.C. trip: healing.
Something was different this time around at the Vietnam War Memorial for Fresno’s Mike Keller. For the first time in several trips to visit the famed black granite wall that lists the names of the 58,318 Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam, he did not cry. It...
