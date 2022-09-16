Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. At Fresno Bully Rescue we are all about community. There are so many different communities other than just the collective community you think of when you think about the area you live in or the areas that we service for adoption. Being at community events in our area and in fact up and down the state help people understand who we are, what we do, and why we love bully breeds so much. It also gives us an opportunity to educate the general public about the breed and their attributes and also explain how exploited they are and the great need for spay, neuter, and adoption.

