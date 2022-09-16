ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Matilda, PA

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events.

Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there.

You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop at the store to choose and bay for a bag first. Then hit the fields to pick the apples of your eyes.

On Saturday there will be faculty tours that start at the top of each hour from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The tours will take you around the facility to see the farm’s grader, coolers, and new cider press. Each tour starts at the store, so patrons interested should meet there.

Clearfield Historical Society will also be on Saturday to showcase some old-time skills. You can learn and see demonstrations about butter churning, broom making, knitting and more. The demonstrations will take place from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Daughters of Union Veterans will be doing historical storytelling from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Throughout the event weekend, their will also be antique tractors on display, pappy’s popcorn, and fresh-pressed cider. Not to mention Pumpkin and apple cider donut.

Way Fruit Farm is located at 2355 Halfmoon Valley Rd, Port Matilda.

