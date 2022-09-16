Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man shot in Seward Park on Near North Side, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting at Seward Park in the Near North Side Monday night. The man, 39, was in the park about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Elm Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the leg...
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Chicago shootings: 3-year-old girl among 28 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, police say
CHICAGO -- A 3-year-old girl is among at least 28 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. The girl was one of at least four minors shot in Chicago so far this weekend - and 20 minors shot overall in the past week. She...
Intruder killed after Kenosha homeowner fights back during attack, police say
KENOSHA, Wis. -- A Kenosha homeowner allegedly killed a man who attacked him in his house, according to police. Kenosha police responded to the area near 64th Avenue and 69th Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday after reports of someone damaging cars and attempting to enter several homes. Among the...
Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
