The Coleman Bluecats experienced their first loss of the football season Friday night against a good Llano team (4-0). The final was Llano 31, Coleman 6. (full article and stats later) The Bluecats are 3-1 as they return home to Hufford Field to begin district this coming Friday night against Goldthwaite. The Santa Anna Mountaineers lost to a good Blanket Tiger team, 52-16. Next up for the Mountaineers is Medina, in junior high and high school games scheduled on Thursday, September 22nd at Santa Anna. The Panther Creek Panthers won their high school game Saturday morning, defeating Olfen 13-0. The game was called in the 1st quarter when two Olfen players were injured on the same play and apparently didn't have enough kids to continue the game.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO