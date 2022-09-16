Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Coleman Senior Center Meal Schedule Changes Due to Damage to Gas Line
The Coleman Senior Center meals for September 19, 2022 through September 22, 2022 will be switched around. Monday they will be serving Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham. As of Sunday, the Center still does not have any gas. The Senior Center was hit by a vehicle, which busted a gas line supplying the stoves. (See photos above from Tina Rankin) (READ MORE BELOW...)
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Bluecat JV vs Llano, September 15, 2022
Coleman Today took photos of the JV football game vs Llano's JV on Thursday, September 15, 2022. If you see a photo you'd like to print, contact me and I'll send you the original photo. (Coleman Today Photo Album #1 of 2)
colemantoday.com
Bluecats and Mountaineers Lose Friday Night, Panthers Win Saturday
The Coleman Bluecats experienced their first loss of the football season Friday night against a good Llano team (4-0). The final was Llano 31, Coleman 6. (full article and stats later) The Bluecats are 3-1 as they return home to Hufford Field to begin district this coming Friday night against Goldthwaite. The Santa Anna Mountaineers lost to a good Blanket Tiger team, 52-16. Next up for the Mountaineers is Medina, in junior high and high school games scheduled on Thursday, September 22nd at Santa Anna. The Panther Creek Panthers won their high school game Saturday morning, defeating Olfen 13-0. The game was called in the 1st quarter when two Olfen players were injured on the same play and apparently didn't have enough kids to continue the game.
colemantoday.com
UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153
INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
Comments / 0