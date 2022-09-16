Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers
After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
This Unreleased Nike Air More Uptempo Overtly Nods To Designer WIlson Smith
By way of a gradient-adorned style, which appeared back in May of this year, the Nike Air More Uptempo paid a subtle homage to its creator Wilson Smith. And now, with the release of the aforementioned fast approaching, eBay listings of yet another commemorative colorway have surfaced, this pair much more overt in its celebration of the beloved sneaker designer.
Pink Suedes Headline This Pastel-Friendly Nike Dunk Low
Just when you think it’s enjoying a mini hiatus, The Swoosh reworks one of 2022’s most widely-adorned silhouettes for yet another offering. This time employing a medley of lightly colored pastels, the Nike Dunk Low returns with a dominant suede construction. Joining the models wide-ranging roster of fall-friendly...
Social Status Continues Its Summertime Story With The Nike Air Max Penny 2″ Playground”
Following up the “Recess” chapter from earlier this season, Social Status officially presents “Playground” centered around the Nike Air Max Penny 2 collaboration. Setting the stage for James and Dez’s match-up on the basketball court, “Playground” offers a look into the summertime hooping traditions and rivalries while paying homage to Penny Hardaway and the impact his footwear had in sneaker culture. Two colorways have been created in honor of this next chapter — a black/white and white/black that ostensibly nod to the original colorways of the Penny 2. Both versions sees the Social Status special projects logo embroidered on the upper, with additional touches in the metal hangtag and a classic toy packaging inspired by Penny’s fictional alter ego Lil’ Penny. Touches of pink flood the Air bag of the black/white pair in remembrance of bubblegum loved by children in playgrounds.
Metallic Gold Panels Upgrade This Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid
Kids-exclusive make-ups of the Air Jordan 1 Mid typically makes waves for their playful use of hues, prints, and patterns. This pair, however, is much more mature, opting for a simple color blocking comprised of Black and Metallic Gold. Available in GS, PS, and TD sizes, this Air Jordan 1...
White Mesh And Black Patent Leathers Collide For The Latest Fall-Ready Air Max 95
Sergio Lozano’s 1995 design has already employed a slew of fall-friendly offerings as we inch through the autumnal months and approach the time of crisp fallen leaves. As the seventh proposition to be scheduled for the coming season, the Nike Air Max 95 sees a three-tone medley of black, grey and white work seamlessly in unison.
Tartan Plaid Accents This Crisp White Nike Blazer Low ’77
From the Air Jordan 1 Mid to the Nike Dunk Low, The Swoosh has employed seldom touches of “Tartan” throughout their silhouettes transitional period from summer to fall. Joining the relatively reserved collection of models to dawn the plaid construction is the Nike Blazer Low ’77 in a crisp white offering.
Lace Toggles And Concealed Air Units Outfit The Latest Nike Air Max 97 Premium
Across this newly-revealed Nike Air Max 97, laces toggles play support to a number of more interesting details, from the premium materials to the concealed Air Units. The palette itself, however, is comparatively understated, with vintage tones separating this pair from your average inline colorway. These creams are used mainly across the lace unit and midsole, the latter of which features blocked out Air Units from wall to wall. Above, the construction — which consists of various suede and leather layers — is much more standard save for the lack of mesh along the base; instead, said fixture is replaced with what appears to be a patterned fabric, whose black finish complements both the paneling and branding adjacent.
Joe Freshgoods Reveals The New Balance 993 “Performance Art: Made To Wear Well” Collaboration
Teased earlier this month on his Instagram Stories, Joe Freshgoods has officially revealed his new project with New Balance – the 993. Officially titled the “Performance Art” collection, this trio of New Balance 993 colorways are unified by rich pastel tones on the suede uppers, keeping consistent with his last project centered around the New Balance 90/60. Each colorway is matched with a yellowed midsole and lacing for an aged look and feel, while a soft grey is used as the mesh base layer. Each comes attached with a “Performance Art” card, explaining the ethos behind the design.
The Jordan Legacy 312 Features Hits Of Blue Amidst An Otherwise Neutral Colorway
Despite receiving a collaborative cosign from Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 didn’t grab much attention when it was originally introduced in 2018. But as true in love as it is in sneakers, distance makes the heart grow fonder; and following a lengthy hiatus, the appearance of several new colorways have helped bring the sneaker to a much wider audience.
Cream And Royal Blue Adorn The Next New Balance 990v3 Made In USA
Teddy Santis and crew are running rampant when it comes to their New Balance 990v3 Made In USA collection. Darkly shaded suedes have taken the forefront of the silhouette throughout 2022, but the end of the Summer is seeing the model opt for a bright and clean composition as opposed to its fall-friendly predecessors.
JJJJound And PUMA’s Shanghai Pop-Up Inspired By Clickfarms
Canadian collective JJJJound has been flexing their collaborative efforts throughout 2022, having linked up with BAPE, Reebok, New Balance and most recently in the company of Asics and their GEL-Kayano 14. Currently enamored by the hold technology and subsequently social media has over public perception, the collaborative design studio is further blurring the lines between our surrounding existence and the one that’s created online by way of a creative lab incorporating the intersections of minimalism and pop culture.
Thrasher’s Fiery Logos Embolden Their Latest Collaboration With Vans
Since 1981, Thrasher has reigned as the skateboarding ecosystems premier magazine, undoubtedly tied to the heritage and roots of the action sport and its evolution over the decades. Teaming up for a collaboration that pays homage to the two biggest brands in the skateboarding space, Vans and Thrasher are celebrating both of their storied histories with an exclusive collection gracing both the Vans Skate Old Skool and Sk8-Hi.
This adidas Ultra 4D Features Black Panther’s Armor Plating
Ahead of Wakanda Forever’s much-anticipated global premiere date of November 11th, the epic Marvel franchise has partnered with adidas with a full arsenal of performance footwear inspired by the Black Panther’s signature armor. Already revealed via Pat Mahomes’ adidas IMPACT FLX, the Vibranium-made suit has now appeared the adidas Ultra 4D among other silhouettes.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX”
While not recommended, Air Jordans have been commonly worn during the winter months to protect against colder climates and, in some cases, wet conditions. Anyone who lives in the North has shoveled snow out of their driveway in a pair of beater Retros, and given the rather padded nature of the earlier Air Jordan models, they work quite well.
Nike Sportswear Continues To Coat The Air Force 1 In A Medley Of Opposing Textiles
After its predecessor and Shadow composition introduced us to the mix-and-matched swatches The Swooshes latest foray into reconfiguring the Air Force 1 Low, the model is back with yet another installment featuring a medley of opposing textiles. Slight adjustments are made in contrast to the predominately black Air Force 1...
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Tide” And AJ1 “Yellow Toe” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
The sneaker releases are only going to pick up as we head into the last half of September. Alongside standouts from Jordan Brand and adidas Yeezy, this week welcomes a number of equally exciting offerings into the fold, from the Air Kukini “Leopard” to the Crocs Pollex Clog “Tide.”
NY-Based Pizzeria Cuts & Slices Cooks Up Their Very Own adidas Forum Hi
From budget-friendly omakase to late night chopped cheeses, the New York food scene is vast in its range of options. And with each week, it seems new spots are opening up on every corner, churning out trendy dishes such as the extremely Instagram-able Korean corn dog. Though these viral sensations — and the stomach turning “Ocky Way” — are what many come to expect from the city, there exists an equal amount of institutions which have formed tight-knit communities purely through good food and hospitality.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Denim”
Jordan Brand continuing focus on the women’s sneaker community ushers in a classic summer-time outfit – t-shirt and jeans. Inspired by the clean and simple low-maintenance look, the Air Jordan 1 “Denim” comes constructed in the Americana-themed fabric with golden accessories. Achieving a two-toned look, this...
