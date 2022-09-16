Across this newly-revealed Nike Air Max 97, laces toggles play support to a number of more interesting details, from the premium materials to the concealed Air Units. The palette itself, however, is comparatively understated, with vintage tones separating this pair from your average inline colorway. These creams are used mainly across the lace unit and midsole, the latter of which features blocked out Air Units from wall to wall. Above, the construction — which consists of various suede and leather layers — is much more standard save for the lack of mesh along the base; instead, said fixture is replaced with what appears to be a patterned fabric, whose black finish complements both the paneling and branding adjacent.

APPAREL ・ 14 HOURS AGO