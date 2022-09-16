Read full article on original website
KIMT
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. September 18, 2022. Editorial: School security spending makes sense, but more guns at school doesn’t. Research casts doubt on the idea that what a school gains in deterrence and response times will exceed what it loses in increased risk of accidents or other problems. Iowa is...
iheart.com
Flags in Iowa Ordered to Full Staff Monday Evening
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags in Iowa to return to fall staff today at sunset. Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8th. President Biden ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the Queen’s interment. Her funeral service was...
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
KIMT
New website fighting opioid addiction in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa has a new website to help residents suffering from opioid addition. 258 Iowans died from opioid overdoses in 2021, a 21.2% increase from 2020. Attorney General Tom Miller says IowaOpioidHelp.com will direct people to treatment centers and other resources across the state.
Why Do Iowa Farmers Paint Their Barns Red?
Imagine the most picturesque barns you have seen while driving through the countryside of Iowa. For a lot of people, that barn will have a similar characteristic to it… it’s red. Growing up, every time we drew a farm or saw cartoons of farms, the barns were easily...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
weareiowa.com
Iowa school district: Employee had temporary position, not fired for being gay
Attorney Ben Lynch says his client was fired in March 2022 for being gay. The school district claims the job was temporary and "his services were no longer needed.
The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
iowapublicradio.org
Former campaign aid alleges Franken grabbed, kissed her; Prosecutors declined to file charges
A former campaign staffer for Iowa Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken alleged in a police report that Franken kissed her on her mouth without her permission in March. The alleged incident is described in a Des Moines Police Department police report. Republican-aligned blog Iowa Field Report first reported...
KIMT
Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
bleedingheartland.com
Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government
Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Poll: Gov. Tim Walz leads GOP opponent Scott Jensen in race for governor
Gov. Tim Walz is leading Republican opponent Scott Jensen in the race for Minnesota governor one week ahead of the start of early voting, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll. The poll of 800 likely voters shows Walz leading Jensen 48% to 41% in the governor's...
21 Amazing Things About Fall that Women in Minnesota and Iowa Love
Grab a blanket and get ready to get all warm and fuzzy because the best season in the Midwest has arrived. Fall is here! If you are ever wondering what women in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin love right now, just look below and take notes. 21 Amazing Things About Fall...
38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong
The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
Minnesota Poll: Keith Ellison, Jim Schultz in close race for attorney general
MINNEAPOLIS — Alongside the governor’s race, two other high-profile state positions are up for reelection this November: Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Secretary of State. Both seats are currently held by Democrats. WHO ARE YOU VOTING FOR IN THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S RACE?. Current Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa secretary of state candidates disagree on how to handle voting restrictions, election deniers
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians. Pate is running for a fourth...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
iheart.com
Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County
(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
