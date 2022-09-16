Read full article on original website
Related
25-pound railroad tie hurled at Bellingham officers’ car slams through windshield
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Two Bellingham police officers escaped being severely injured when a man hurled a 25-pound piece of railroad tie at their patrol car, which crashed into their windshield, spraying shards of glass. The officers were on Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street at 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they...
Bolt Creek Fire: Wildfire smoke drifting over Snohomish County; US 2 still closed
INDEX, Wash. — Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish remains closed Monday as crews remove unsafe trees that were burned in the Bolt Creek Fire. A 13-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is closed between Sunset Falls, which is just east of Index-Galena Road, (milepost 36) and Fifth Street North in Skykomish (milepost 49).
126 dogs seized from Skagit County property
BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
State Patrol, Snohomish County deputies on scene of incident blocking SR 9
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Washington State troopers and Snohomish County deputies are on scene of an unknown incident blocking all of State Route 9 near the City of Snohomish. Northbound SR 9 is closed at 188th Street and Southbound SR 9 is closed at 180th Street Southeast, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Sept. 14, 2022
BELLINGHAM — Two new specialists in endocrinology joined the PeaceHealth Medical Group in the last month and will practice at the specialty clinic in Bellingham.
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
kpug1170.com
Recovery of downed seaplane set to begin near Whidbey Island
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The recovery of the seaplane that crashed off Whidbey Island will begin later this month. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy will work together to recover the wreckage of the plane from the bottom of Mutiny Bay. The plane carrying ten...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. New Bellingham clinic to specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD have announced the opening of their specialty medical practice, The Diabetes,...
Human remains wash ashore at wildlife refuge in Clallam County
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that human remains were found at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the wildlife refuge near the intersection of Lotzgesell and Kitchen-Dick roads around noon on Friday after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
KOMO News
Law enforcement blocks off SR 9 in Snohomish County for trooper-involved incident
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Authorities have blocked off State Route 9 in Snohomish County for an incident involving state troopers. Not much has been confirmed but there is a large law enforcement presence on the highway at 180th Street near Snohomish. Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed the blockade is for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whatcom food truck finds a new home, mobile service adding retail space, two closures
Also, Bellingham SeaFeast opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate the maritime heritage and the commercial fishing industry in Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
Upcoming roadwork around Whatcom County to plan your drives around
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Whatcom County Public Works announced the following upcoming road projects. Delays can be expected around these projects and alternate routes are recommended. Emergency pavement repairs. WSDOT crews that have been working in counties to the south...
New video shows smoke rising from Whatcom’s Chilliwack Complex wildfire
The four lightning-caused fires that make up the Chilliwack Complex, are about five to 15 miles east of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Anacortes (WA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Anacortes, WA?. Anacortes is a coastal city on Fidalgo Island in Skagit County, Washington, United States. The city’s name was gotten from Anne Curtis Bowman, the wife of one of the first settlers of Fidalgo Island. Anacortes is...
Agencies investigating if human remains found near Sequim are related to floatplane crash
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found Friday in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, the Clallam County Sheriff's Department (CCSD) confirmed on Saturday. Around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, deputies were summoned to the area after beachgoers reported finding what they believed was a female torso. Deputies, along with...
NBC Washington
Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker
A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
Injuries limited to ‘scraped knees and damaged pride’ after downtown Bellingham incident
Police say unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts that a car had hit and dragged a pedestrian were inaccurate.
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett
A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
Comments / 0