KING 5

126 dogs seized from Skagit County property

BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
kpug1170.com

Recovery of downed seaplane set to begin near Whidbey Island

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The recovery of the seaplane that crashed off Whidbey Island will begin later this month. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy will work together to recover the wreckage of the plane from the bottom of Mutiny Bay. The plane carrying ten...
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. New Bellingham clinic to specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD have announced the opening of their specialty medical practice, The Diabetes,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Human remains wash ashore at wildlife refuge in Clallam County

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that human remains were found at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the wildlife refuge near the intersection of Lotzgesell and Kitchen-Dick roads around noon on Friday after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
whatcom-news.com

Upcoming roadwork around Whatcom County to plan your drives around

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Whatcom County Public Works announced the following upcoming road projects. Delays can be expected around these projects and alternate routes are recommended. Emergency pavement repairs. WSDOT crews that have been working in counties to the south...
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Anacortes (WA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Anacortes, WA?. Anacortes is a coastal city on Fidalgo Island in Skagit County, Washington, United States. The city’s name was gotten from Anne Curtis Bowman, the wife of one of the first settlers of Fidalgo Island. Anacortes is...
NBC Washington

Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker

A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
