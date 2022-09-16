ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

The Stranger

Slog AM: West Seattle Bridge Opens, Bus Service Reduced, and Week Without Driving Starts Today

The West Seattle Bridge is open. As of this weekend, everything is back to normal on the structure, which was completed in 1984 and designed to last until 2062. It’s been more than two years since the public was allowed to use the bridge. West Seattle Blog has a thorough roundup of reactions. Several hours after it opened, a car broke down in one of the nearby lanes approaching the structure, prompting a flurry of people saying, “That didn’t take long."
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Most major transit services are cutting back on routes

Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
KING COUNTY, WA
King County, WA
AOL Corp

Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Car bomb at a funeral, van fire at a church | King County Local Dive

In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA

