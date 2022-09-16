Read full article on original website
Related
The Stranger
Slog AM: West Seattle Bridge Opens, Bus Service Reduced, and Week Without Driving Starts Today
The West Seattle Bridge is open. As of this weekend, everything is back to normal on the structure, which was completed in 1984 and designed to last until 2062. It’s been more than two years since the public was allowed to use the bridge. West Seattle Blog has a thorough roundup of reactions. Several hours after it opened, a car broke down in one of the nearby lanes approaching the structure, prompting a flurry of people saying, “That didn’t take long."
bothell-reporter.com
King County Executive proposes millions of dollars in public safety investments
On Sept. 19, King County Executive Dow Constantine shared new public safety investments focused on four key themes that intended to support what is being called a “robust public safety network.”. The investments, which are part of the Executive’s biennium budget proposal set to be announced next week, will...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
Most major transit services are cutting back on routes
Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
q13fox.com
King County public safety proposal includes millions to address repeat offenders
SEATTLE - Tens of millions of dollars would be spent on a public health approach to dealing with criminals in a budget proposal made by the King County Executive. Dow Constantine and several county department heads, including the Sheriff, briefed reporters on several items on Monday. Critics of the Executive...
Home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after bridge reopening, experts say
SEATTLE — The West Seattle bridge reopened Saturday night to much excitement from thousands of residents who have been largely cut off from other parts of the Seattle metro for more than two years. And while many businesses took a loss during the bridge closure, the real estate market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry
SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
q13fox.com
Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
seattleschools.org
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
q13fox.com
'Base 2 Space' stair climb returns to Space Needle
Seattle's most iconic climb returns on October 2. The "Base 2 Space" stair climb at the Space Needle is back and FOX 13's Abby Acone gives an inside look.
auburn-reporter.com
Car bomb at a funeral, van fire at a church | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
q13fox.com
'We get that it's frustrating': WSDOT explains multiple construction projects this weekend
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out a series of Tweets on Friday - taking a moment to empathize with the public, while also explaining the reasons behind all the construction happening in the area, and their game plan to get it done as soon as possible.
Comments / 1