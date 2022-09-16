New $500k grant helps Mass. schools significantly boost mental health support for students

BOSTON — A new $500,000 grant was launched to transform mental health support for high school students throughout Massachusetts bringing its total support for the issue to $1 million over the last four years.

The Ruderman Family Foundation, an organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health, announced on Thursday its latest commitment to providing mental health services for an additional 120,000 students throughout the Commonwealth, nearly doubling the current number with access to such support within the state.

The latest grant will expand services to nearly all 437 public high schools in Massachusetts and more than 260,000 public school students in the state will have access to on-campus services, including counseling, academic support, and additional support staff.

Thursday’s announcement follows a similar 2018 investment the Ruderman family made to launch the initial Bridge for Resilient Youth in Transition (BRYT), a program that partners with schools and families to promote healing, wellness, and academic success for teens suffering from mental health.

