ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New $500k grant helps Mass. schools significantly boost mental health support for students

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZ1Tz_0hyUFC9p00

BOSTON — A new $500,000 grant was launched to transform mental health support for high school students throughout Massachusetts bringing its total support for the issue to $1 million over the last four years.

The Ruderman Family Foundation, an organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health, announced on Thursday its latest commitment to providing mental health services for an additional 120,000 students throughout the Commonwealth, nearly doubling the current number with access to such support within the state.

The latest grant will expand services to nearly all 437 public high schools in Massachusetts and more than 260,000 public school students in the state will have access to on-campus services, including counseling, academic support, and additional support staff.

Thursday’s announcement follows a similar 2018 investment the Ruderman family made to launch the initial Bridge for Resilient Youth in Transition (BRYT), a program that partners with schools and families to promote healing, wellness, and academic success for teens suffering from mental health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming

DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
DEDHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: marijuana use and driving impaired

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Marijuana has been legal for recreational use in the Bay State for six years now, but law enforcement officers still have no way to easily test drivers to see if they are driving impaired. Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what...
LUDLOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Mental Health Services#Commonwealth#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
WCVB

Election officials across Massachusetts bombarded with records requests

BOSTON — The Secretary of the Commonwealth says election officials in Massachusetts are being flooded with conspiracy-filled public records requests regarding the 2020 presidential election. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said the local election officials have received hundreds if not thousands of requests about voting machines and communications...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
WSBS

Ignoring the MA ‘Move Over’ Law Could Cost You Some Bucks, Who Needs That?

Sometimes when I'm driving throughout the Berkshires whether it's Pittsfield Road (Route 20) or Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington or Route 8 in Cheshire, I'll have an ambulance or an emergency approach me from behind, and immediately, I'll pull over to the side of the road so they can attend to the situation at hand. There have been times in the Berkshires where I have seen ambulance vehicles approach other motorists and those motorists don't pull over.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
121K+
Followers
128K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy