Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win
Waddle brought in 11 of 19 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The eye-popping target volume says it all in terms of Waddle's chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, and it underscores how intensive a comeback the Dolphins were forced to mount after entering the fourth quarter down 35-21. Waddle was an integral part of the unlikely victory, recording a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and then capping off the rally via a seven-yard score with only 14 seconds remaining. Waddle has opened the season with three touchdown receptions in his first two games and is clearly benefitting from fellow speedster Tyreek Hill's presence, but the entire Miami air attack will have quite the task in a Week 3 home matchup versus the Bills next Sunday.
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Back in the saddle in Week 2 win
Smith secured all seven targets for 80 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Smith had been shut out on the stat sheet in Week 1 against the Lions, which had led Jalen Hurts to promise the second-year speedster things would be different in short order. The Eagles' signal-caller more than made good on his promise Monday night, feeding Smith the second-most targets, which led to a team-high number of receptions. Smith's 11.4 yards per catch was a modest figure by his standards, but the solid performance had to have elicited a sigh of relief from his flummoxed fantasy managers. Smith's next opportunity to build on the resurgent effort comes in a Week 3 NFC East battle Sunday against a Commanders team that allowed 256 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to the Lions' Jared Goff in Week 2.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Hauls in first career TD
Bellinger caught his lone target for a 16-yard touchdown Sunday in a 19-16 win versus the Panthers. Bellinger logged the most snaps (42) among Giants tight ends in the victory, though Tanner Hudson led the group with three targets, two catches and 22 yards. Bellinger made the biggest impact, however, hauling in a Daniel Jones dumpoff in the third quarter and taking it 16 yards to pay dirt. Despite the score, Bellinger isn't a particularly appealing option in fantasy given that he has just one target over his first two contests.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks in Week 2: Trevor Lawrence has clean game, other young QBs flop
Trevor Lawrence didn't showcase his amazing arm talent, pocket confidence, and high-caliber athleticism in the Jaguars' beatdown of the Colts in Week 2, and that's perfectly fine. In fact, I've been waiting for a clean, game-manager type effort from the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Given Trey Lance's injury, a...
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
Giants' Leonard Williams: Deemed day-to-day
Williams is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Williams' knee is "better than it could be" while adding that he hopes Williams is a fast healer. Williams will likely be listed on New York's injury report during the week, but he'll have an extra day to heal up before facing the Cowboys on MNF in Week 3.
Kyler Murray appears to get slapped in the face by a fan following Cardinals' shocking win over Raiders
One of the most shocking wins of Week 2 came in Las Vegas, where the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-0 halftime deficit to stun the Raiders in overtime 29-23. A big reason the Cardinals were able to make the comeback is because of Kyler Murray, who not only accounted for two touchdowns in the second half, but he also converted one of the wildest two-point conversions in NFL history (He ran an estimated 83 yards on a play that took 20 seconds and you can see it all by clicking here).
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Expected to play Sunday
Toney (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Toney is dealing with hamstring tightness, and he only played seven offensive snaps Week 1 (two touches), but looks like he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest. Though the rookie first-round pick is clearly explosive with the ball in his hands, it's unclear how sizeable a role Toney will have on offense Week 2 even if active.
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Tallies first career touchdown
Dortch reeled in all four targets for 55 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Las Vegas. Dortch has taken advantage of the Cardinals' depleted receiving corps to start the season, as all of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) have yet to be active through two games. During that span, Dortch ranks second among the team's wide receivers in offensive snaps (115) behind Marquise Brown (132) and ahead of A.J. Green (113) en route to a team-leading 11 catches for 118 yards (to go with Sunday's score). With Moore potentially out a few more weeks, Dortch can expect Kyler Murray to continue looking his direction.
