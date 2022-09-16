Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing Svi Mykhailiuk. The four-year veteran has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors over four seasons in the NBA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knicks Sign Lakers Ex Svi Mykhailuk to Deal; Can He Make The Team?
Mykhailuk played for most recently for the Toronto Raptors. But can he find a home in the Big Apple?
New York Knicks Land De’Aaron Fox In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks made some strides this NBA offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster. Their biggest splash was signing Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency to address their glaring need at the point guard spot. Brunson will fill a void they have seemingly...
Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal
The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
Atlanta Hawks Hire New Assistant Coach
Ashton Gibbs announced that the Atlanta Hawks hired him for an assistant coaching position.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)
Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
NBA Legend Praises Atlanta Hawks Backcourt
Former Atlanta Hawks guard and NBA legend Jamal Crawford praised Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on Twitter.
Former Indiana Pacers player Carlos Knox will not return as Indiana Fever head coach
Carlos Knox will not return as the Indiana Fever head coach after one season leading the team.
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Sabres preseason
The time has come, Capitals fans. Hockey is about to return to your televisions. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Caps will host the Sabres in their preseason opener. It'll be the first of six tune-up games before Washington begins its regular-season schedule at home against the Bruins. Here's everything...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Portland Trail Blazers
Could the Houston Rockets be facing one of the NBA's most dangerous teams with Damian Lillard fully healthy for the Portland Trail Blazers next season?
Chicago Bulls Land Terry Rozier In Major Trade Scenario
In the NBA, trades can get awfully complicated. Three and four-team deals are not uncommon. Moreover, draft protections can make your head spin: “Wait, didn’t they get a first-round pick? Oh, it’s top-10 protected this year. So, it’ll convey next year? What’s that? It’s protected through to 2028, at which time it converts into two second-round picks. Got it”.
NBC Sports
Where oddsmakers view Wizards in a deep Eastern Conference
The 2022-23 NBA season is upon us and, after another busy offseason for the league, the Eastern Conference looks as good and as deep as it's ever been. Between the heavyweights at the top like Boston, Milwaukee and Miami to playoff hopefuls who've loaded up their rosters like the Hawks and Cavaliers, you could make the case for 12 teams to reach the postseason.
Multiple NBA stars lobby for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to be paid
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a crushing defeat against the Miami Dolphins by the final score of 42-38. Baltimore blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead, being outscored 28-3 during the period in the process. However, that doesn’t take away from how good Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played throughout the contest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Overlapping doubleheader coming tonight
I’ve made no secret of my disdain for tonight’s overlapping doubleheader of Monday night games. After watching a bunch of games play out at once on Sunday afternoon, I relish the chance to watch one and only one game — good, bad, or ugly. Tonight, it’ll be...
Comments / 0