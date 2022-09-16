ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal

The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)

Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
How to watch Capitals vs. Sabres preseason

The time has come, Capitals fans. Hockey is about to return to your televisions. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Caps will host the Sabres in their preseason opener. It'll be the first of six tune-up games before Washington begins its regular-season schedule at home against the Bruins. Here's everything...
Chicago Bulls Land Terry Rozier In Major Trade Scenario

In the NBA, trades can get awfully complicated. Three and four-team deals are not uncommon. Moreover, draft protections can make your head spin: “Wait, didn’t they get a first-round pick? Oh, it’s top-10 protected this year. So, it’ll convey next year? What’s that? It’s protected through to 2028, at which time it converts into two second-round picks. Got it”.
Where oddsmakers view Wizards in a deep Eastern Conference

The 2022-23 NBA season is upon us and, after another busy offseason for the league, the Eastern Conference looks as good and as deep as it's ever been. Between the heavyweights at the top like Boston, Milwaukee and Miami to playoff hopefuls who've loaded up their rosters like the Hawks and Cavaliers, you could make the case for 12 teams to reach the postseason.
Overlapping doubleheader coming tonight

I’ve made no secret of my disdain for tonight’s overlapping doubleheader of Monday night games. After watching a bunch of games play out at once on Sunday afternoon, I relish the chance to watch one and only one game — good, bad, or ugly. Tonight, it’ll be...
