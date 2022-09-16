As Social Security disability application wait times hit record high, experts say it's a sign the agency needs more funding

This situation is a tragedy!!! And yet, we can send BILLIONS to the Ukraine. BILLIONS to Israel yearly! Spend BILLIONS subsidizing illegals! Don't get me wrong. I know that not everyone who applies for disability is worthy. Not everyone who applies for a CRAZY CHECK is crazy! The system has ALWAYS been flawed. The US GOVERNMENT ( both parties!) could fix this problem. There are many LEGAL AMERICANS that really need these services.
it took me 4 Year to get my SSDI....I had 4 neck surgeries and need another one, my back is in bad shape, I have severe nerve damage on my left side...I had to retire at 45... thank God I have a husband that makes great money that I could retire... just don't give up... the doc ss seen you to are losers...I had one doc say I could work but i couldn't work around any people... what kind of job is out there with no people around... I called my caseworker and told her that the doc needed a check... LoL
how about all the ones that are faking disabilities get a job. I'm not saying all people on disability but there is a good number on it that have no problems and should be working. I know a few of them.
