ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

As Social Security disability application wait times hit record high, experts say it's a sign the agency needs more funding

By Lorie Konish, @LorieKonish
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 292

Mike Briggs
2d ago

This situation is a tragedy!!! And yet, we can send BILLIONS to the Ukraine. BILLIONS to Israel yearly! Spend BILLIONS subsidizing illegals! Don't get me wrong. I know that not everyone who applies for disability is worthy. Not everyone who applies for a CRAZY CHECK is crazy! The system has ALWAYS been flawed. The US GOVERNMENT ( both parties!) could fix this problem. There are many LEGAL AMERICANS that really need these services.

Reply(2)
59
kara fennell
3d ago

it took me 4 Year to get my SSDI....I had 4 neck surgeries and need another one, my back is in bad shape, I have severe nerve damage on my left side...I had to retire at 45... thank God I have a husband that makes great money that I could retire... just don't give up... the doc ss seen you to are losers...I had one doc say I could work but i couldn't work around any people... what kind of job is out there with no people around... I called my caseworker and told her that the doc needed a check... LoL

Reply(20)
47
wolf party
3d ago

how about all the ones that are faking disabilities get a job. I'm not saying all people on disability but there is a good number on it that have no problems and should be working. I know a few of them.

Reply(3)
34
Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Social Security Office#Disability#Federal Agency#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
AARP
The Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
ELECTIONS
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Second half of double monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in 18 days

People who are enrolled to receive Supplemental Security Income will be given their second payments in less than three weeks. Eligible recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30 for the same amounts they received on Sept. 1. The recipients will be given a total of $1,682 after their two payments, while eligible couples will have two payments of $1,261 this month, totaling $2,522, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy