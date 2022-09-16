ROSEVILLE — A Roseville Middle School student who spent several months in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking to school in April has returned home. At approximately 7:20 a.m. April 26, Julia Wallace, a Roseville Middle School student, was struck by a car while walking to school at Martin Road and Barkman Street. She was taken to the hospital, where she was in critical condition and on life support for several weeks.

