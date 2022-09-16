Read full article on original website
Jury acquits Detroit man charged with killing baby girl in 2020
Detroit — A jury acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a baby girl he was caring for, according to prosecutors. Dwan Dudley, 27, was caring for the 7-month-old baby at the time of her February 2020 death, prosecutors said when charges were filed that year. Dudley was an acquaintance of the baby's mother.
Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified
The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
Aaron Salter, wrongly convicted of murder, charged with choking woman and holding her against her will
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who was freed four years ago after spending 15 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit is back behind bars after he was charged with choking a love interest, threatening her with a gun, and holding her against her will. Aaron...
Zion Foster’s family waits for answers as search of Macomb County landfill continues
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich – Officials are still searching a landfill in Macomb County for the remains of Zion Foster as her family waits for answers on her disappearance. The Detroit Police have been searching Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township, located off 29 Mile Road between Gratiot Avenue and County Line Road.
Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. Westland gun...
Dearborn man reports being shot at while in Hazel Park
After Michigan State Police were unable to find a man who reported being shot at on I-696 in Hazel Park, police found that the man had stopped waiting for them and returned to his house in Dearborn, where he again reported the shooting. “Initially, the caller advised he was waiting...
Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court
The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
One man dead after shooting in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
Detroit carjacking suspects caught after crashing on I-375
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking suspects are in custody after crashing on I-375 in Detroit on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police were helping Detroit police surveil a pickup truck after a recent carjacking when the driver fled authorities on Jefferson. The driver drove east into Downtown Detroit and started driving erratically. Police said they terminated the pursuit when they lost track of the truck.
Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
Man dies in local jail just hours after arrest; family now demanding answers
A Brighton family wants answers. They want to know why John Griswold died while being held inside the Livingston County Jail. He was only there for 13 hours.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald offers a new plan to curb gun violence
With the spike in gun violence the past two years elevating the rate of deaths from firearms among kids to some of their highest ever, the Oakland County prosecutor is introducing a new plan aimed. The early reporting system would empower students and teachers to better identify the behaviors that potential shooters exhibit before they turn violent.
Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
Mom charged with manslaughter after daughter, 8 was fatally shot when she wasn’t home
DETROIT -- The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed this week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy brought charges against 31-year-old Erica Graham Thursday in connection with the death on Graham’s 8-year-old daughter. The girl died Tuesday...
Roseville student, hit by car in April, returns home from hospital
ROSEVILLE — A Roseville Middle School student who spent several months in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking to school in April has returned home. At approximately 7:20 a.m. April 26, Julia Wallace, a Roseville Middle School student, was struck by a car while walking to school at Martin Road and Barkman Street. She was taken to the hospital, where she was in critical condition and on life support for several weeks.
Detroit police: Information needed regarding drive-by shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police are seeking information regarding suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Police say, on Thursday, September 15th around noon, suspects were seen driving near W. 7 Mile Rd and Meyers Rd shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police did not specify if there were any injuries...
