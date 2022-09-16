Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Ravens' Steven Means: Exits Sunday's game
Means (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Means had to be carted off the field during the first half against Miami after he appeared unable to place any weight on his injured right ankle, Hensley reports. With Means sidelined, Baltimore figures to rely heavily on starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to support the team's depleted corps of outside linebackers.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Draymond Green reveals why Warriors players thought Steve Kerr was 'out of his mind' when he took over in 2014
After two straight playoff appearances and a 51-win season, the Warriors firing Mark Jackson in the summer of 2014 was, for some, a surprising move. As has been well chronicled in the time since, Jackson's dismissal was about more than basketball. But beneath the veil of a perennial punchline franchise ascending into the realm of respectability, there were basketball concerns as well.
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
Giants' Leonard Williams: Deemed day-to-day
Williams is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Williams' knee is "better than it could be" while adding that he hopes Williams is a fast healer. Williams will likely be listed on New York's injury report during the week, but he'll have an extra day to heal up before facing the Cowboys on MNF in Week 3.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
Police investigating after Kyler Murray appears to get slapped in face by a fan during postgame celebration
A situation involving Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray getting slapped by a fan following Arizona's win over the Raiders on Sunday is under investigation by investigation by police in Las Vegas. A spokesman for the LVPD told the Associated Press on Monday that a battery complaint was made following the Cardinals'...
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league-average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Expected to play Sunday
Toney (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Toney is dealing with hamstring tightness, and he only played seven offensive snaps Week 1 (two touches), but looks like he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest. Though the rookie first-round pick is clearly explosive with the ball in his hands, it's unclear how sizeable a role Toney will have on offense Week 2 even if active.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half
Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Cobb caught a couple short passes just like he did in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but he also had a 20-yard reception late in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown that gave the Packers a three-score halftime lead. While Cobb's output increased slightly, his snap count percentage was cut in half, from 60.7 to 30.3 percent -- perhaps due to the big halftime lead and the lack of a need to air it out. Cobb will be out there in pivotal situations, but with Allen Lazard back, it looks like the workload could be shared behind top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.
