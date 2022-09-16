Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win
Waddle brought in 11 of 19 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The eye-popping target volume says it all in terms of Waddle's chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, and it underscores how intensive a comeback the Dolphins were forced to mount after entering the fourth quarter down 35-21. Waddle was an integral part of the unlikely victory, recording a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and then capping off the rally via a seven-yard score with only 14 seconds remaining. Waddle has opened the season with three touchdown receptions in his first two games and is clearly benefitting from fellow speedster Tyreek Hill's presence, but the entire Miami air attack will have quite the task in a Week 3 home matchup versus the Bills next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Hauls in first career TD
Bellinger caught his lone target for a 16-yard touchdown Sunday in a 19-16 win versus the Panthers. Bellinger logged the most snaps (42) among Giants tight ends in the victory, though Tanner Hudson led the group with three targets, two catches and 22 yards. Bellinger made the biggest impact, however, hauling in a Daniel Jones dumpoff in the third quarter and taking it 16 yards to pay dirt. Despite the score, Bellinger isn't a particularly appealing option in fantasy given that he has just one target over his first two contests.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league-average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Back in the saddle in Week 2 win
Smith secured all seven targets for 80 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Smith had been shut out on the stat sheet in Week 1 against the Lions, which had led Jalen Hurts to promise the second-year speedster things would be different in short order. The Eagles' signal-caller more than made good on his promise Monday night, feeding Smith the second-most targets, which led to a team-high number of receptions. Smith's 11.4 yards per catch was a modest figure by his standards, but the solid performance had to have elicited a sigh of relief from his flummoxed fantasy managers. Smith's next opportunity to build on the resurgent effort comes in a Week 3 NFC East battle Sunday against a Commanders team that allowed 256 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to the Lions' Jared Goff in Week 2.
CBS Sports
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Exits with possible concussion
Bryant is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bryant likely is questionable to return after he suffered a potential concussion at some point during Sunday's contest. With the No. 2 tight end sidelined for the time being, Jesse James could see a bigger role in Cleveland's offense versus Carolina.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Deemed day-to-day
Williams is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Williams' knee is "better than it could be" while adding that he hopes Williams is a fast healer. Williams will likely be listed on New York's injury report during the week, but he'll have an extra day to heal up before facing the Cowboys on MNF in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
CBS Sports
Kyler Murray appears to get slapped in the face by a fan following Cardinals' shocking win over Raiders
One of the most shocking wins of Week 2 came in Las Vegas, where the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-0 halftime deficit to stun the Raiders in overtime 29-23. A big reason the Cardinals were able to make the comeback is because of Kyler Murray, who not only accounted for two touchdowns in the second half, but he also converted one of the wildest two-point conversions in NFL history (He ran an estimated 83 yards on a play that took 20 seconds and you can see it all by clicking here).
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Expected to play Sunday
Toney (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Toney is dealing with hamstring tightness, and he only played seven offensive snaps Week 1 (two touches), but looks like he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest. Though the rookie first-round pick is clearly explosive with the ball in his hands, it's unclear how sizeable a role Toney will have on offense Week 2 even if active.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Rehabbing ahead of camp
Chychrun was spotted at the Coyotes' practice facility recently, rehabbing his ankle injury, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong expects Chychrun to report for training camp, which starts Sept. 21. The 24-year-old defenseman sat out the final 24 games of the 2021-22 campaign due to an ankle injury. The Coyotes will get a better understanding of his status during camp once physicals and fitness testing begin. Chychrun has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors and that is likely to continue going into this year.
NHL・
