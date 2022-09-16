Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Overtime thriller: Broncos survive on 2-point conversion
MOSS BLUFF — The Sam Houston Broncos went into Friday’s District 3-5A game with their backs against the wall after a 0-2 start. Three and a half hours later, the Broncos pulled off a 43-42 double-overtime win over rival Barbe at home. “We got it,” Sam Houston head...
Lake Charles American Press
Uh-oh, and-3: Alcorn plays lights out to spoil home night game
The Cowboys have become the ultimate fixer-upper. Fix the leaking pipes and the windows break. Fix the windows and the roof leaks. Fix the roof and … you get the picture. McNeese State found more problems as the Cowboys opened the home portion of the schedule Saturday night. Alcorn...
Lake Charles American Press
Rolling back the clock Cowboys return home, under the lights
On a night when they embrace their past, the Cowboys look to build for their future. For the first time in nine years McNeese State will kickoff a game in Cowboy Stadium at 7 p.m. as the home campaign opens. The 0-2 Cowboys will host Alcorn State (0-2) in the...
KPLC TV
McNeese vs Alcorn State Recap
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in 1,050 days the McNeese Cowboys hosted a night game under the lights as they took on the Alcorn State Braves. Both teams came into the game (0-2) on the season. The Braves were the team that got off to a fast start as they scored the first 13 points of the game. McNeese then responded with a field goal by Mason Smith to make it 13-3. Alcorn State would then add another touchdown as QB Aaron Allen found Monterio Hunt for a 89 yards. The Cowboys would go into the half down 21-3, but as they came out of the locker room adjustments were clearly made as they pulled the game with-in one possession as D’Angelo Duham found the endzone on a 14 yard touchdown run to make it 24-17 Alcorn State. That is the closest the Cowboys got though as QB Knox Kadum would go on to throw two interceptions in the 4th quarter that would lead to the Braves adding to there lead. In the end McNeese tried to mount a comeback, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Alcorn State 30-19.
Lake Charles American Press
Late TD lifts Kinder, Pelican scores winner to beat Rosepine
KINDER – Jordan Pelican’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:17 proved to be the winner as the Kinder Yellow Jackets took a 14-7 victory over former district rival Rosepine Friday night. Pelican, who finished with 135 yards on 26 carries, led the winning drive that started with 6:48 to...
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Football fever returns
Nighttime football returned to McNeese State University’s Cowboy Stadium on Saturday — and with it tailgating and all the traditional pre-game pageantry. (Photos by Rick Hickman, video by Leroy Tademy)
Lake Charles American Press
Bobby ”Buzz” Joe Stansel Sr.
Bobby “Buzz” Joe Stansel Sr., 92, of Hackberry, La. passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Ernest and Pauline Stansel on Feb. 15, 1930 in Angus, Texas. He attended Kilgore High School, and then joined the United States Air Force. When he completed his service, he then went on and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in English from North Texas State University. Buzz then went on to play professional football with the Los Angeles Rams. Following his football career, he coached High School football in Orangefield, Texas for eight years. In 1964, he moved to Sulphur, La. where he opened up Buzz’s Sports Shop. After several years, he moved to Houston, Texas and worked for Matador Pipeline until he retired. Buzz enjoyed building knives, many of which were donated to charity. He was a prankster and there was never a dull moment. In his later years, he moved to Hackberry, La. to spend time with children and grandchildren, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with a passion.
Lake Charles American Press
Ollie McNabb Jr.
Ollie McNabb Jr., 88, of Moss Bluff passed away at 11:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in a local healthcare facility, surrounded by the love of his family. Mr. McNabb was born and raised in Columbia, Miss. He was a graduate of Hub Central Mississippi High School where he was an all-star basketball player. He began his career in the Oil Field early in his young adult life as well having met his bride of seventy years. He served the United States Army as a Specialist Four, Paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. Following his service, he returned to the Oil Field as a Driller and worked his way through the ranks to become Rig Manager, retiring with 28 years of service. He once again returned to the Oil Industry, this time as a well-respected, Independent Consultant, retiring at the age of eighty-two. Mr. McNabb believed in working hard and providing well. He opened, owned and operated McNabb Upholstery in Baldwin and once settling in the Lake area in the late seventies, established McNabb Upholstery in Moss Bluff, a second career he worked during his time off. He instilled many of his qualities in his children and grandchildren: admirable moral character, strong work ethic and the skillset and craftsmanship of furniture upholstery, being one that all of his children chose to follow as a career path, with his sons and several grandsons also following his lead in the Oil Field. Family unity was always important to Mr. McNabb, as was supporting their interest as he followed countless sporting events of his children and grandchildren and will be remembered for cheering them with a special request…, “Nothing fancy McNabb, just a standup triple!” He enjoyed playing cards with friends, watching Westerns, Ole Miss football and Payton Manning. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time at his Happy Place in Toledo Bend, his house on the lake, designed and built with all the amenities and toys for his family to gather, enjoy and create meaningful memories. Mr. McNabb will be most remembered as an admirable man who took great pride in his family, afforded them a multitude of joy and opportunity and leaves a legacy of faith, generosity and love.
Lake Charles American Press
Susie Lee Little
Susie Lee Little, 93, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to her late parents, Ophie and Cleonie Simon on Nov. 30, 1928, in Prairie View, Texas. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, woodworking, and loved to tend to her yard. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, whom she loved very much.
KPLC TV
Crying Eagle hosts ‘No Man’s Land’ fest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crying Eagle Brewing Company is hosting ‘No Man’s Land’ fest, providing good food, good music and a good time. The day-long festival is celebrating southwest Louisiana culture and heritage. The event is going on all day, open to all ages, and free...
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
KPLC TV
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2022. Davion Montrell Bocanegra, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Milko Silvester Richards, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Tyionna Chne Mortley, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Travis Demond Wells, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Patrick Perry Becerra, 32, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery...
107jamz.com
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
NOLA.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
KPLC TV
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
Lake Charles American Press
9/18: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30,1140 Armentor Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, 4510 Opelousas St. — domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, Texas —...
KPLC TV
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone. It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles. There...
See What The Inside Of The Kroger’s On 12th Street In Lake Charles Looks Like Now
If you are a native of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana then you will remember when Kroger's grocery store was located on 12th street in Central Lake Charles. It was located between Kirkman and Common Streets on 12th Street in Lake Charles and the building is huge and still stands today at the location.
