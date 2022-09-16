Ollie McNabb Jr., 88, of Moss Bluff passed away at 11:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in a local healthcare facility, surrounded by the love of his family. Mr. McNabb was born and raised in Columbia, Miss. He was a graduate of Hub Central Mississippi High School where he was an all-star basketball player. He began his career in the Oil Field early in his young adult life as well having met his bride of seventy years. He served the United States Army as a Specialist Four, Paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. Following his service, he returned to the Oil Field as a Driller and worked his way through the ranks to become Rig Manager, retiring with 28 years of service. He once again returned to the Oil Industry, this time as a well-respected, Independent Consultant, retiring at the age of eighty-two. Mr. McNabb believed in working hard and providing well. He opened, owned and operated McNabb Upholstery in Baldwin and once settling in the Lake area in the late seventies, established McNabb Upholstery in Moss Bluff, a second career he worked during his time off. He instilled many of his qualities in his children and grandchildren: admirable moral character, strong work ethic and the skillset and craftsmanship of furniture upholstery, being one that all of his children chose to follow as a career path, with his sons and several grandsons also following his lead in the Oil Field. Family unity was always important to Mr. McNabb, as was supporting their interest as he followed countless sporting events of his children and grandchildren and will be remembered for cheering them with a special request…, “Nothing fancy McNabb, just a standup triple!” He enjoyed playing cards with friends, watching Westerns, Ole Miss football and Payton Manning. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time at his Happy Place in Toledo Bend, his house on the lake, designed and built with all the amenities and toys for his family to gather, enjoy and create meaningful memories. Mr. McNabb will be most remembered as an admirable man who took great pride in his family, afforded them a multitude of joy and opportunity and leaves a legacy of faith, generosity and love.

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO