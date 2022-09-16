Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to an upcoming Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders, People reported on Sept. 17. The Sunday reception, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, will honor world leaders traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Per the outlet, Harry and Markle were initially invited to the event, which the palace has since clarified is only "for working members of the royal family." Newsweek reported that their initial invite was a "genuine error."

