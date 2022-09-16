Read full article on original website
Related
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the ‘Alphas’ and ‘Leaders of the Pack’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are now in new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Here's what a body language expert revealed about them demonstrating "alpha" status.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Harry and Meghan 'turn down Prince Charles' open invitation' to stay with him at Balmoral during their trip to the UK after he 'reiterated' that the couple are 'always welcome' - despite his 'pain' at their jibes towards the Royal Family
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle declined an 'open invitation' to stay with Prince Charles at his Scottish holiday house on the Balmoral estates. The Prince of Wales told the couple they were 'always welcome' at his home ahead of their trip to the UK, palace sources confirmed. The...
King Charles Wasn’t Prepared for How Much of an Influence Meghan Markle Would Have Over Prince Harry, Expert Claims
Find out what a royal author has said about how ill-prepared Charles was for Meghan Markle's powerful influence over Prince Harry's life.
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch
In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional. On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s...
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mistakenly Receive Invite Meant For "Working" Royals Only
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to an upcoming Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders, People reported on Sept. 17. The Sunday reception, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, will honor world leaders traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Per the outlet, Harry and Markle were initially invited to the event, which the palace has since clarified is only "for working members of the royal family." Newsweek reported that their initial invite was a "genuine error."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body Language Expert Insists Meghan Markle Is 'Not Our Regular Meghan' While Mourning The Queen
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were a united front Saturday, September 10, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton. The two couples put their differences aside to mourn the loss of their family matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. While the quartet shook hands with the British people during their public appearance, their...
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Doesn’t Look ‘Confident’ While Walking With Kate and William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Here's what one expert said about Meghan and how she doesn't look confident.
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State
Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects. On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral. As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell
The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Reduced to a Bit Part’ in Meghan Markle’s Latest Projects
One royal expert shared his opinion about how Prince Harry seems to have been 'reduced to a bit part' in wife Meghan Markle's recent projects.
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth Would ‘Never Have Believed’ How Many People Were Waiting to See Her One Last Time
Prince William spoke to mourners and expressed what he was feeling in the moment. Here's what the Prince of Wales shared about Queen Elizabeth II.
ETOnline.com
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II During Funeral Service
Queen Elizabeth II's legacy lives on. The life of the late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, was honored during a funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. (You can watch here). And in a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte,...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Meghan Markle Wears Pearl Earrings From Queen Elizabeth II to Late Monarch’s Westminster Hall Service
A sartorial tribute. Meghan Markle honored the late Queen Elizabeth II with her jewelry choices while attending the royal family’s Westminster Hall service. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, arrived at the London cathedral on Wednesday, September 14, alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex. As their car pulled up to Westminster Hall, she joined Sophie, 57, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate to greet the late queen’s casket. The Suits alum, who married the queen’s grandson Prince Harry in May 2018, even curtsied to Her Majesty’s coffin as it was carried in by members of the British troops.
Comments / 5