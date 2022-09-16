Princess Kate Chooses Child to Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham, 8-Year-Old Details Emotional Experience

Read full article on original website
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s Son, Bursts Into Tears During Her Funeral
It is a hard thing to lose one’s mother, even if you are a royal. Prince Edward, the Queen’s son, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were spotted bursting into tears during the funeral of Elizabeth II on September 19. Towards the end of the service, the Prince was spotted wiping his eyes and face with a handkerchief, while the Countess dabbed her eyes with a tissue.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Elle
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have An Unexpected Ally In The Royal Family
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has thrust royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the warm(?) embrace of his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK when Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision, and, following her passing, they've opted to stay put and honor her memory (via E! News).
Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry
Find out why one of the late Princess Diana's confidants doesn't think that Harry's mom would be huge fan of his wife.
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
In Style
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
Can You Visit Princess Diana's Grave—And What Dress Was She Buried In?
The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Sisters in law and in grief: Sophie Wessex comforts grieving Princess Anne as they watch the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after Princess Royal escorted hearse from Balmoral
The Countess of Wessex was pictured comforting Princess Anne yesterday as members of the royal family watched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrive in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, 58, was seen placing her...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Major Announcement About Their Kids' Education
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making big moves this year ― literally. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leaving their Kensington Palace home in London for a new residence, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The Cambridges’ new home in Windsor will be closer to Queen Elizabeth, who now mainly occupies Windsor Castle.
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch
In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional. On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
