Merrimac, Massachusetts, man pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Merrimac, Massachusetts, man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault...
Federal Judge Sends North Andover Man to Prison for Stealing Social Security Number
A 38-year-old North Andover man was sentenced last Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for fraudulently using someone else’s Social Security number. Angel Manuel German Familia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. German Familia is subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. German Familia pleaded guilty On May 31 to two counts of false representation of Social Security number.
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
AG investigating death of man in restraints
The AG's office said last Thursday morning, Cranston police responded to a hotel for an individual in need of medical assistance.
Woman accused of yelling slurs, smashing neighbor’s windows is latest in string of hate-based crimes near Boston, DA says
A Winthrop woman is set to be arraigned Monday on charges in relation with a weekend incident in which she’s accused of destroying her neighbor’s property — smashing their windows — and yelling racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, is charged with violating a person’s...
Man accused of starting dumpster fire behind Kingston Dollar Tree was ‘in a bad mood,’ police said
On Monday, a Kingston man without a home was arrested for allegedly lighting a dumpster on fire. His reason, according to the Kingston police, “he was in a bad mood.”. A little after 10 p.m. on Sept. 17, a Massachusetts state trooper was fueling up his cruiser at the Nouria-Gulf on Summer St. when a passerby informed of a nearby fire, the Kingston police department said.
Mass. officials receive records requests blitz fueled by 2020 election conspiracies
Town clerks across Massachusetts and the country are receiving a high volume of public records requests relating to the 2020 election — requests often fueled by conspiracy theories asking for information that doesn’t exist, according to a series of recent reports. Take, for example, Shutesbury town clerk Grace...
Massachusetts man held after being accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in possession of ghost gun
A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges as he has been accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in illegal possession of an apparent “ghost gun”. The preliminary investigation suggests that, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Ryan Columbus, at approximately 11:07 a.m. on September 13, there was an altercation between 22-year-old Jonathan Perry, of Peabody, and the victim in the area of Old Boston Road in Tewksbury. Perry allegedly grabbed the victim and held her in a vehicle he was operating against her will, both physically and by using verbal threats.
Springfield police arrest 3 on firearms charges over weekend, confiscate 2 ghost guns
SPRINGFIELD – Police arrested three men on gun charges and confiscated three firearms, including two illegal ghost guns, over the weekend. Two of the men were arrested Friday night and the third, who was charged Sunday evening, had been arrested twice in 2021 on separate gun charges, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
100+ bags of fentanyl and loaded gun seized on Bowdoin St in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested after police were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance on State Street.
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Michael Ward, Benjamin Kelley identified as teens killed in Attleboro crash on Sunday
A pair of recent high school graduates were identified by authorities Monday as the teenagers killed early Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Attleboro. Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, died near the corner of Route 123, or South Avenue, and West Street after hitting a tree around 4:30 a.m., the Bristol District Attorney’s Office said.
DA: Winthrop woman put ‘stop strips’ under neighbor’s car, yelled racial slurs in hate-fueled attack
BOSTON — A Winthrop woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she placed homemade “stop strips” under her neighbor’s car and shouted racial slurs in a hate-fueled attack over the weekend. Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal...
‘A deplorable assault’: Aiyoub Alsallak accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one on MBTA platform
A Boston man accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one was arraigned Friday in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges, officials said. Aiyoub Aslsallak, 29, was charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Worcester seeks public input on police reform related to racial inequity
Days after the city of Worcester released a damning report detailing racial inequity within its Human Resources and Heath and Human Services departments, the city is calling for the public’s input on the policies and practices of the Worcester Police Department. An independent consultant, CNA Center for Justice &...
Massachusetts State Police hold tribute to fallen K9 “Frankie” killed in the line of duty
“On July 26, 2022, K9 Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, deployed with their partners on the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team to Fitchburg, where an armed fugitive had barricaded himself inside a residence. After prolonged negotiations aimed at convincing the violent fugitive to...
2 teens killed in Route 123 Attleboro single-vehicle car crash
Two teenagers were killed in an early Sunday morning car crash on Route 123 in Attleboro. Attleboro Police Department Deputy Chief, Timothy Cook, said an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were killed in the single-vehicle car crash. Authorities responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:30 a.m., at...
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro police said that two men were killed in a crash in the city early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue by West Street. Investigators said that the men were 18 and 19 years old, and were both from...
‘Suspicious item’ found Friday at Norwell business investigated by Mass. State Police Bomb Squad
Police in Norwell responded to a report of a “suspicious item” found on the property of a business on Accord Park Drive Friday morning. An employee at a business, which was not named, on Accord Park Drive noticed the item Friday morning and called 911, the Norwell Police Department said.
