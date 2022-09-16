ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

WHAV

Federal Judge Sends North Andover Man to Prison for Stealing Social Security Number

A 38-year-old North Andover man was sentenced last Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for fraudulently using someone else’s Social Security number. Angel Manuel German Familia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. German Familia is subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. German Familia pleaded guilty On May 31 to two counts of false representation of Social Security number.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
STOW, MA
Stow, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Stow, MA
MassLive.com

Man accused of starting dumpster fire behind Kingston Dollar Tree was ‘in a bad mood,’ police said

On Monday, a Kingston man without a home was arrested for allegedly lighting a dumpster on fire. His reason, according to the Kingston police, “he was in a bad mood.”. A little after 10 p.m. on Sept. 17, a Massachusetts state trooper was fueling up his cruiser at the Nouria-Gulf on Summer St. when a passerby informed of a nearby fire, the Kingston police department said.
KINGSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man held after being accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in possession of ghost gun

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges as he has been accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman while being in illegal possession of an apparent “ghost gun”. The preliminary investigation suggests that, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Ryan Columbus, at approximately 11:07 a.m. on September 13, there was an altercation between 22-year-old Jonathan Perry, of Peabody, and the victim in the area of Old Boston Road in Tewksbury. Perry allegedly grabbed the victim and held her in a vehicle he was operating against her will, both physically and by using verbal threats.
TEWKSBURY, MA
NECN

Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident

A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
WINTHROP, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police hold tribute to fallen K9 “Frankie” killed in the line of duty

“On July 26, 2022, K9 Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, deployed with their partners on the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team to Fitchburg, where an armed fugitive had barricaded himself inside a residence. After prolonged negotiations aimed at convincing the violent fugitive to...
ABC6.com

2 teens killed in Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro police said that two men were killed in a crash in the city early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue by West Street. Investigators said that the men were 18 and 19 years old, and were both from...
ATTLEBORO, MA
