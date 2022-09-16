Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
South Carolina Auto Tech Development program launched by SCADA & Apprenticeship Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (SCADA) and Apprenticeship Carolina have launched The South Carolina Auto Tech Development program: SCATD. The program was officially rolled out Monday at the SC Automotive, Collison, & Diesel Instructors Conference in Columbia. The program is a division of the...
wpde.com
Lowcountry teen finally receives kidney transplant after 10 years
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — For nearly 10 years, Mary Ashley Barbot and her family have been waiting for her second kidney transplant after her first began to fail after a couple of years. Well on Thursday, the Barbots got a phone call that would change their lives forever. "We...
wpde.com
Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina have continued to decrease according to a GasBuddy survey. Over the past week gasoline prices have declined 6.2 cents per gallon and are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago. At a national level prices have decreased by 3.9 cents...
wpde.com
COVID-19 & the flu: SC doctor explains current state of cases, what to expect this fall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — COVID-19 cases have decreased by 44% in the past week, according to the CDC. With fall approaching in just a few short days, health officials are predicting an increase in cases. Dr. Richardson with Conway Medical Center said one reason cases have gone down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
McMaster and Cunningham campaigns release new TV ads
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and current South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released their latest TV ads. In Cunningham's ad titled " Something Different," the focus was on peoples' freedoms and putting term and age limits on career politicians. " Henry McMaster...
wpde.com
Popular triples drawn four times this month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For the fourth time this month, thousands of South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players have won with three identical numbers. The triple number combination is hands down the Lottery’s most played sequence. In an unprecedented stretch of 12 days, four Pick 3 drawings...
Comments / 0