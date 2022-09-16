ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lowcountry teen finally receives kidney transplant after 10 years

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — For nearly 10 years, Mary Ashley Barbot and her family have been waiting for her second kidney transplant after her first began to fail after a couple of years. Well on Thursday, the Barbots got a phone call that would change their lives forever. "We...
ADVOCACY
Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina have continued to decrease according to a GasBuddy survey. Over the past week gasoline prices have declined 6.2 cents per gallon and are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago. At a national level prices have decreased by 3.9 cents...
TRAFFIC
McMaster and Cunningham campaigns release new TV ads

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and current South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released their latest TV ads. In Cunningham's ad titled " Something Different," the focus was on peoples' freedoms and putting term and age limits on career politicians. " Henry McMaster...
ELECTIONS
Popular triples drawn four times this month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For the fourth time this month, thousands of South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players have won with three identical numbers. The triple number combination is hands down the Lottery’s most played sequence. In an unprecedented stretch of 12 days, four Pick 3 drawings...
LOTTERY

