twincitiesmedia.net
The Gaslight Anthem are Coming Back to Minneapolis on 9/24 at the Fillmore
New Jersey American rock band The Gaslight Anthem are coming to the Fillmore Auditorium in downtown Minneapolis on 9/24 for a long awaited reunion show with Tigers Jaw. On July 29, 2015, The Gaslight Anthem announced an indefinite hiatus following their European summer tour, which concluded at Reading Festival on Sunday August 30th. The band temporarily reunited for a string of shows in 2018 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The ’59 Sound, before resuming their hiatus. In March 2022, the band announced that they had reunited and returned to “full time status”, and that they had begun writing their sixth studio album.
southsidepride.com
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
TODAY.com
Minnesota family celebrates Grandparent’s Day with Sunday Mugs!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Josh, Sunny, Megan, Alan, Goldie, Ella, Liam and Noah in Minnesota and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 18, 2022.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
klfdradio.com
MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees
The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
mprnews.org
Storms could fire near and east of the Twin Cities after midnight
We’re nearly three weeks into meteorological fall, and astronomical fall begins Thursday at 8:03 p.m. with the autumnal equinox. Yet summery weather patterns linger in Minnesota this year. Monday afternoon features a few scattered rain and thunderstorms from near Grand Forks, N.D., eastward to Red Lake Falls, Minn. You...
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
fox9.com
Blaze at St. Paul auction lot destroys 29 cars
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - St. Paul Firefighters put out a blaze that destroyed 29 cars in an auction lot in the city's North End neighborhood early Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to the lot at 4:32 a.m. and arrived to find 12 cars burning with the fire spreading quickly, St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told FOX 9.
Pat Bellanger: A half century of fighting for Indigenous rights
Though she often escaped the public eye, her work survives through her children and community, the attendees of survival schools, and the children protected by the Indian Child Welfare Act. Patricia Joyce Bellanger was born on Feb. 13, 1943, and raised with her siblings on the Leech Lake Ojibwe reservation...
ESPN
Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell (leg) out for 2022 college football season
Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, a multiyear starter, will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a lower-leg injury in Saturday's win against Colorado. Autman-Bell, a sixth-year senior who led the team in receiving in 2021, will undergo surgery, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. Autman-Bell suffered the injury on a non-contact play while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter of Minnesota's 49-7 win. He leads Minnesota in receptions (11) and receiving yards (214).
Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today
I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Intersection is in the Most Unlikely Place
Anyone who's driven through the Twin Cities knows how important it is to be a defensive driver. The possibility of getting into a car accident is almost a daily occurrence. That being said, sometimes the most dangerous intersections are located in the most unlikely places. And the most perilous intersection in the entire state might be one you've never even heard of.
