Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays will bat leadoff in Monday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The righty-hitting Hays will move into the leadoff spot against the Tigers' southpaw after he was the No. 7 batter on Sunday. Cedric Mullins will drop to the eight-hole after working as the leadoff man.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO