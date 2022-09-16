ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Espinal for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (83-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Phillies +100; over/under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Romano blows 1st save at home as Orioles avoid Blue Jays sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles turned the 15th triple play in team history, rallying to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. “One of our better wins of the year, especially with...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Austin Hays leading off Monday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays will bat leadoff in Monday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The righty-hitting Hays will move into the leadoff spot against the Tigers' southpaw after he was the No. 7 batter on Sunday. Cedric Mullins will drop to the eight-hole after working as the leadoff man.
BALTIMORE, MD

