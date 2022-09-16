Read full article on original website
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
Quick recap: LSU 31, Mississippi State 16
LSU exploded offensively in the fourth quarter and pulled away from Mississippi State late for a 31-16 victory Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers entered the final period trailing 16-10, but took its first lead of the night on the quarter’s second play and the homestanding Bayou Bengals extended the lead during the final 15 minutes.
Special delivery for Joe? DeSantis' migrant planes he used to send 50 to Martha's Vineyard is currently headed to Biden's Rehoboth beach home - as Democratic sheriff threatens Florida gov. with criminal kidnapping charges
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plane he used to send 50 migrants to affluent Martha’s Vineyard is on the move again – heading for President Biden’s Rehoboth home in Delaware. DeSantis last week sparked a spectacular escalation in the ongoing immigration war between the Republican GOP’s in...
A Louisiana State University student was fatally shot while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, police say
A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say.
Alabama Defense Brings The Heat Vs. ULM
Remember a week ago in Austin? Will Anderson seemed to be pressing, and pressing can sometimes lead to errors. He had a few in Alabama’s razor-thin win over Texas. He had a few things Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, too. Good things. Following the first interception of the year thrown by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Louisiana-Monroe was set up at its 35.
92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week: Sulphur vs Carencro
The Lake crew will be out in Sulphur this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Attorneys at Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
