Has any news media gone to the border communities yet? NOT to interview immigrants....BUT to do an in depth investigation about how the communities & their citizens are effected.
We all know there is a problem you idiot. Republicans and Democrats have to work together and fix it instead of playing stupid games busing immigrants to states. Stop using our tax payers money for your games and start working on the solution. That’s what all of you were voted to do. Your both failing this country. Too many stupid tactics and not enough gathering to fix it. Too many decades of this. Get together and fix it.
Simple, close the borders 100% until we have a perfect system in place. No more human trafficking, drugs, or terrorists.
Related
Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
Terror on the border: Migrants are killing pets, stealing from shops and knocking on doors late at night at Texas border town - prompting residents to buy more guns to defend themselves
FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after attempted border crossings
IN THIS ARTICLE
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)
Ex-FBI Official Says Government 'Screwed Up' By Not Searching Mar-A-Lago Sooner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
Neighbors build wall blocking off access to migrant shelter in Mexico
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
A 'radical shift' at the border is making things tougher for Biden
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 66