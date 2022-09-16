Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway after 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Lancaster bar
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A man is dead after a shooting and a fight were reported at a bar in Lancaster. The incident was reported at 1:52 a.m. after a fight at the Xalisco Bar and Grill spilled into the parking lot. Investigators say several shots were fired. One...
The Crime Blotter: Sedro-Woolley traffic stop ends in highspeed chase and stolen vehicle arrest
A routine traffic stop for speeding on Highway 20 Saturday morning ended in a high-speed chase and stolen vehicle arrest. Early morning Sept. 17, Sedro-Woolley police officers were on the east end of the city near Highway 20 and North Fruitdale Rd. Two officers saw a vehicle traveling at a...
Firefighter hospitalized, cats die in blaze at Culver City strip mall
Several cats were killed in a large fire that broke out early Saturday morning at a strip mall in Culver City with a boarding hotel for pets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A firefighter who “took ill during the intense firefight” was taken to the hospital “in fair...
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A police report stated that the body of man who was found on shoreline of Lake Michigan was identified as a 45-year-old resident who lived near by. The man, who lives in the area, went outside to speak with two men, 18 and 20, who were being loud on the lakeshore shortly after 1:00 A.M. Saturday morning, police say.
Body found on Lake Michigan shore in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A body of a man was found on Lake Michigan’s shoreline Saturday morning at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. According to officials, police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road Saturday morning around 5:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan’s shore.
Former dean of USC School of Social Work pleads guilty to federal bribery
A former dean of the USC School of Social Work has pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, is scheduled to be sentenced March 20, 2023. Prosecutors are expected to recommend that she...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to ‘free’ every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state’s Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released by...
NYC would have to give out free food during water outages in public housing under new bill
A new bill in the state Legislature would require NYCHA to provide residents with free food if their drinking water gets cut off — in response to this month’s arsenic scare at a Manhattan public housing complex. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan state Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember...
Free surgeries donated to low-income patients at Kaiser Permanente Irwindale Medical Offices
IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) — More than 20 people at the Kaiser Permanente Irwindale Medical Offices had a life-changing day after they were chosen to receive free surgeries they otherwise couldn’t afford. For Karla Hernandez, the surgery was a saving grace – not only the procedure itself but paying...
“We’ve got a house … floating upstream”: Massive storm batters Alaska’s west coast
A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river...
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges assistance to Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona
NEW YORK – Hurricane Fiona pummeled the island of Puerto Rico, leaving behind major damage and more than a million people in the dark. The storm is now making its way over the Dominican Republic. Earlier Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced assistance New York will be providing, including sending...
Watch Herschel Walker’s unusual response when asked about debate | CNN Politics
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
