Los Angeles County, CA

nypressnews.com

UPDATE: Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A police report stated that the body of man who was found on shoreline of Lake Michigan was identified as a 45-year-old resident who lived near by. The man, who lives in the area, went outside to speak with two men, 18 and 20, who were being loud on the lakeshore shortly after 1:00 A.M. Saturday morning, police say.
