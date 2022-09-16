Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Carolina sheriff eyes foul play after 2 missing teens found shot dead in power lines
A homicide investigation is underway after North Carolina deputies found two bodies with bullet wounds amid a search for two missing teens in Orange County, according to authorities. A pair of men riding four-wheel ATVs found the remains of a Black male and White female around 3 p.m. Saturday, according...
Texas sheriff opens criminal probe into DeSantis operation to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Authorities in Texas are investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over an operation to fly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week, a move that has infuriated many Democrats and angered locals on the island. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, said he was opening up...
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor's home: police
Two bodies were found "severely decomposed" in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The home was surrounded by police cars on Monday night.
Martha's Vineyard resident says migrants will 'luck out' and get more services than 'down south'
The 50 migrants who landed on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week were shipped off the island so fast one local resident was left lamenting she didn't have time to help. "I wish that I had been more involved, that I had heard [about] it when it [the migrants' arrival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts car dealership accused of illegally overcharging based on race
A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general's office said in a lawsuit announced Monday. The complaint filed in Essex Superior Court alleges that Jaffarian...
Missouri man in prison charged in 'Package Killer' murders from decades ago: report
A Missouri man has been charged with the cold-case murders of several women who were found more than three decades ago across the St. Louis' area in various containers earning him the name of the "Package Killer," according to reports. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced charges against Gary...
Small plane crashes on Southern California beach’s jetty
A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said. The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department. "All passengers all are safely out and no...
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas gov's office accuses NYC mayor of 'flat-out lying' after considering legal action over bussed migrants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is firing back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he said the city was considering taking legal action against Texas over the busloads of migrants being sent from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple. Adams made the comments during a...
Illinois man found dead morning after asking group of people to be quieter: police
An Illinois man was found dead the morning after he asked a group of people gathered along Lake Michigan to keep the noise down, police said. The group of people were gathered at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along the shoreline after midnight on Saturday, September 17. A 45-year-old man...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released by...
Illegal immigrant arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed Colorado sheriff’s deputy
A suspect was arrested Monday in Colorado after allegedly killing a sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run the day before, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken into custody by the sheriff's office Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police shortly after 10 p.m. Monday evening. The suspect has been identified as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, who is in his late 30s and resides in the U.S. illegally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio parents arrested after their children were found locked in bug-filled cage, holding a meth pipe: police
Two parents were taken into custody on Monday in Ohio after their children were allegedly found in terrible condition by detectives who were serving a search warrant in relation to a sexual assault investigation. "[Law enforcement] located a three-year-old child locked inside a cage, which was secured with zipties. The...
Latino civil rights organization meets migrants in Eagle Pass, busses them to other Texas cities
The League of United Latin American Citizens met with migrants on Sunday in the border town of Eagle Pass and informed them of their civil rights before bussing about three dozen to Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said the organization is trying to counter the...
Sen. Durbin says his son was a victim of PPP fraud, calls for more oversight of federal COVID-19 funds
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., pushed for more federal oversight of COVID-19 relief funds on Monday, saying that his own family was victim to fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program. "I think that a lot of money was wasted and stolen," Durbin told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I have a...
West Virginia governor torches Democrats' energy agenda: How can anybody defend what’s going on in DC?
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Monday, arguing on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that too many Americans are "really hurting" from high energy prices. GOV. JIM JUSTICE: For people to really believe that today, 2022, we can do...
Florida woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill roommates, going shopping after thinking she killed both
A Florida woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to kill her two roommates on Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a 911 call from a person stating that he was stabbed, and once on the scene, officials found two people that appeared to have been stabbed.
Missing Colorado hiker found dead after getting separated from group
A missing Colorado hiker was found dead Sunday in Horsetooth Mountain Park after his group became lost and got separated from one another, authorities said. Deputies were notified of the missing man around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and launched a multi-agency search, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. Search...
California parents petition SCOTUS over Gavin Newsom's COVID-induced school closures
The Center for American Liberty and the Dhillon Law Group, filed a petition to the Supreme Court last week to overturn a decision by the Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, which dismissed the case Brach v. Newsom, regarding California's school closures during COVID. The Ninth Circuit court ruled that...
62-year-old missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried...
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0