Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
fox7austin.com
Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
Jugging victim: Thief followed her to office, smashed car window for cash
A woman who says she was the victim of a jugging incident earlier this month is speaking out about her experience.
fox7austin.com
Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos. On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested in connection with South Austin fires believed to be arson
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."
All safe after fire burns home in western Travis County
Travis County ESD 1 Chief Donnie Norman told KXAN the fire was reported by a resident inside the home around 10:15 p.m. and was brought under control by 11:25 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Family continues search for missing UT Austin student who disappeared in 1976
AUSTIN, Texas - A UT Austin student who vanished 46 years ago would have, or may have, turned 67 this month. Brian Vargo disappeared the second semester of his sophomore year in 1976. The 20-year-old engineering major had withdrawn from university that semester. His niece Amanda Vargo Wattecamps recovered a...
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Retired DPS trooper shot during standoff after allegedly killing wife, 1 other person
ELGIN, Texas - A retired Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff after the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person. The incident took place in the afternoon on Sept. 17 in...
kurv.com
Retired State Trooper Wanted In Fatal Shooting
The armed suspect shot and killed by a Travis County deputy this past weekend is being identified as a former state trooper. According to KXAN-TV, Rito Morales was fatally shot by a deputy that responded to reports of a shooting in Elgin on Saturday. Witnesses said the suspect in the...
Texas Rangers investigating Elgin shooting involving retired DPS trooper
The shooting happened on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis Emergency Medical Services social media handle, a pedestrian crash occurred on Airport Boulevard. The officials reported that at around 10 p.m. an [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into an incident that happened Saturday evening in Elgin. Officials said a Travis County deputy was involved in a shooting that killed the suspect. “The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This […]
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Braunfels (Braunfels, TX)
According to the New Braunfels Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that five vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
Memorial to honor 75 pets killed in 2021 Ponderosa Pet Resort fire
Sunday marks one year since 75 animals died in a fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown.
CBS Austin
Austin man brings attention to City's homeless encampments that trash waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is bringing attention to the city's homeless encampments and the trash that’s left behind. This becomes a concern when it rains and the trash then clogs up the city's waterways. Austinites living near McNeil and 183 are expressing concern about the amount of trash building up around a retention pond.
Child Died, 3 Others Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Austin police and ATCEMS responded to a rollover crash in East Travis County that claimed a child’s life and injured three others. The crash happened at the intersection of [..]
One dead after 18-wheeler catches fire along Interstate 35 in S. Austin
One person is dead after an 18-wheeler caught fire after crashing into a pole along the northbound mainlanes of Interstate 35 in south Austin Saturday evening.
fox7austin.com
Nearby businesses voice support for Crow Bar owner, employees after devastating fire
AUSTIN, Texas - The charred remains felt and smelled fresh on Monday, more than 24 hours after a fire tore through Crow Bar, a popular South Congress bar. Saturday night into Sunday morning, multiple fires were set up and down S. Congress and S. 1st St. Investigators believe they were intentionally set.
Comments / 0