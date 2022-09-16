ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

The Independent

Migrant crisis: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter

Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump’s lawyers acknowledge he could face criminal charges over Mar-a-Lago files

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for being seated in the 14th-row for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London after he did not receive an invite to the ceremony in London, attended by world leaders and royals.Writing on Truth Social on Monday night, the former president wrote: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” He continued by calling other nations represented at the event “Third World countries”.Mr Trump had earlier attacked FBI agents for allegedly ruining his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago during the execution of a search warrant last month, as he returned to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Sterling, Virginia

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at 22895 Ladbrook Dr, Sterling, VA 20166, on 20-21 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005893/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Sterling, Virginia (Photo: Business Wire)
STERLING, VA
nypressnews.com

Record number of buses carrying migrants rolls into NYC’s Port Authority

A record number of buses carrying migrants rolled into New York City on Sunday — only adding more pressure to a shelter system already overwhelmed by asylum seekers. At least nine busloads arrived from the Texas border to the Port Authority by mid-afternoon, one bus more than last week’s previous apparent record of eight in a single day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

