Ron DeSantis should be prosecuted for his treatment of immigrants
In recent months, Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have been transporting immigrants northward to cities such as New York, Washington and Chicago. This included bussing about a hundred people to the vice-president’s residence and dumping them on the street. The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, took this despicable...
Where Washington lives: Sean Doolittle
Welcome to Where Washington Lives, our segment exploring the homes of D.C.’s most notable residents. First up, everybody’s favorite philanthropist-pitcher, Sean Doolittle. Where he lives: The Washington National and his wife, writer Eireann Dolan, bought a cozy two-bedroom, three-bath rowhouse in late June on Capitol Hill. They chose...
New York judge takes up review of documents FBI seized at Trump's home
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The judge appointed to review classified materials and other documents the FBI seized from Donald Trump's Florida home in August will hold his first conference on the matter in a New York courtroom on Tuesday.
Oath Keepers militia trial tests prosecutors in U.S. Capitol riot cases
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, is set to begin next week in what could be the biggest test for the U.S. Justice Department in its quest to hold former President Donald Trump's supporters accountable for their Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
