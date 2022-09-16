ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro man sentenced to over 2 years for meth trafficking

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was sentenced to 260 months following a 2019 joint investigation involving the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the DEA Evansville Office, the ATF and other agencies in Indiana.

According to police, detectives determined Central Holman and his associates were distributing pound quantities of methamphetamine in western Kentucky and southern Indiana in a “sophisticated” drug trafficking operation. A news release from OPD says a search warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms.

Per federal guidelines, Holman will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

