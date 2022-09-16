Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Learn how to make your own parfleche storage bag at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is holding a workshop on how to make your own parfleche storage bag. Parfleche is an untanned hide with the hair removed, and Native Americans used it to make storage bags used for food, clothing, ceremonial items and tools.
montanarightnow.com
Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
montanarightnow.com
No Fly Zone: Rustlers Ground Falcons in Shutout
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Falcons and Rustlers at Memorial Stadium. Senior Night for CMR as well as “Neon Night” for the home crowd. Slow start but then on 1st and 15, AJ LaFurge with a big catch and run, dives for the endzone but they mark him down at the one.
Comments / 0