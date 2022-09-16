ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

No Fly Zone: Rustlers Ground Falcons in Shutout

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Falcons and Rustlers at Memorial Stadium. Senior Night for CMR as well as “Neon Night” for the home crowd. Slow start but then on 1st and 15, AJ LaFurge with a big catch and run, dives for the endzone but they mark him down at the one.
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy