3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Thai Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month
When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
landgrantholyland.com
The Dotted Line Podcast: Four-star guard Taison Chatman expected to commit to Ohio State on Tuesday
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Watch Ohio State RB target Jordan Marshall come up big as Moeller wins rivalry thriller
Bucknuts was at the Cincinnati (Ohio) at Cincinnati St. Xavier game on Friday night as 2024 running back Jordan Marshall led the Crusaders to a thrilling 20-17 win over Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier 20-17 in front of a sold out crowd. It was a classic rivalry game between two outstanding programs.
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Wisconsin? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will open Big Ten Conference play against Wisconsin as a big favorite. The Buckeyes opened as 17-point favorites over Wisconsin for Saturday night’s game at Ohio Stadium, per Caesar’s Sports Book. According to the Odds Shark database, that would be the...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 4 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s blowout of Toledo had almost no effect on the Buckeyes’ support in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Ohio State remained No. 3, behind No. 1 Georgia an No. 2 Alabama. The Buckeyes retained their lone No. 1 vote but lost four points in the vote total.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
Watch Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and family join in singing ‘Carmen Ohio’ after win over Toledo (video)
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As is tradition after every Ohio State football game, the players sing “Carmen Ohio” to fans in the student section. After the Buckeyes’ 77-21 blowout win over Toledo on Saturday night, the players continued the tradition. In addition, coach Ryan Day and his family joined in on the field to share the tradition with the players.
Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Toledo
Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and at least one other player or coach will step to the podium to take questions after Ohio State's third straight win.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
9 local football teams in the top 10 of latest state poll
Nine local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll. The ranked teams are Austintown Fitch, Chaney, Canfield, Girard, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Southern.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
'It can happen to anyone': Family of Stone Foltz speak with Denison University athletes about dangers of hazing
GRANVILLE, Ohio — It’s been more than a year and a half since the death of Stone Foltz. Since then, his family has been fighting for hazing to end on college campuses. On Sunday, the family visited Denison University in Granville. "Hazing's abusive and senseless. It's very dangerous...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
Massive temperature changes this week for Columbus area
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patches of fog late, low 61. Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few pm storms, high 88. After some morning showers, temps responded and were able to rise just above normal this afternoon back into the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight skies will clear up, with some patchy fog possible late, and temps above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Phys.org
Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways
The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
