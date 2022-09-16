Read full article on original website
Related
Max Johnson's NFL Quarterback Dad has a Super Bowl Ring
Former LSU Quarterback Max Johnson began his college football career as part of a beleaguered LSU football program in the final years of the Ed Orgeron era in Baton Rouge. After staying on the sidelines as Tigers' third-string QB during his freshman year, Johnson showed his elite pedigree by tossing 27 touchdowns for the Tigers as they finished the season, 6-6.
Best Bets: Texas A&M Tries to Regain Footing Against Surging Miami Hurricanes
Going into Week 2 of the College Football season, the Texas A&M Aggies were ranked just outside the top five before dropping a game at home to Appalachian State. Not only did they lose, but they only managed 14 points. Not great, especially if you bet on the Aggies coming out with a resounding win.
The 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class is One of the NFL's Worst
After the Las Vegas Raiders released their former first round pick in Alex Leatherwood after one season, it reminded NFL fans worldwide how... not good the Raiders have been at drafting in recent years. And while 2021 was a step in the right direction for the Raiders, their 2020 draft...
NFL・
Sunday Night Football's Best Bets: Packers and Bears Meet in Bitter NFC Rivalry Game
Two NFC North teams are closing out the Week 2 Sunday NFL slate--the Green Bay Packers hosting the Chicago Bears. Heading into the season, no one expected the Bears to be the 1-0 team between these two, but here we are. The Packers were man-handled in Week 1 on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best Bets of Week 2: Falcons Take Flight, Pats Burn Pittsburgh in the "Week of the Road Dog"
Week 2 of the NFL season is here and I've been over every play from the opening week of the NFL. I've studied all the Week 2 spreads with the passion of Nicholas Cage in "National Treasure," like I'm trying to use them to solve some historical clue and save my family. Well, listen Dad, you can go to sleep soundly tonight because I figured it out: I declare Week 2 "The Week of The Dog." Specifically, it's actually The Week of The (Road) Dog, but I don't discriminate when it comes to what type of dog you love, every type of man's best friend has a home here in my best bets column.
Jaren Hall's Parents Gave Their Son a Roadmap to Excel On the Field and Off
Playing football at BYU requires thick skin and the ability to stay calm under pressure, especially when you're the starting quarterback in Provo. With former BYU Cougars like Zach Wilson and Jim McMahon leaving big shoes to fill as the leader of Utah's most prestigious football program, it takes a specific kind of talent to lead the Brigham Young University onto the field.
Monday Night Best Bets: Vikings and Eagles Square-Off, Bills Face Titans in Home Opener
As if Monday nights couldn't get better now that football season is upon us, Week 2 gives us a double-header. That's double the betting, and hopefully not a double disappointment. We'll encourage the first, and we'll help you avoid the second. Titans at Bills (-10) The Bills look like the...
NFL・
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0