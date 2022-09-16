ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Johnson's NFL Quarterback Dad has a Super Bowl Ring

Former LSU Quarterback Max Johnson began his college football career as part of a beleaguered LSU football program in the final years of the Ed Orgeron era in Baton Rouge. After staying on the sidelines as Tigers' third-string QB during his freshman year, Johnson showed his elite pedigree by tossing 27 touchdowns for the Tigers as they finished the season, 6-6.
The 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class is One of the NFL's Worst

After the Las Vegas Raiders released their former first round pick in Alex Leatherwood after one season, it reminded NFL fans worldwide how... not good the Raiders have been at drafting in recent years. And while 2021 was a step in the right direction for the Raiders, their 2020 draft...
Best Bets of Week 2: Falcons Take Flight, Pats Burn Pittsburgh in the "Week of the Road Dog"

Week 2 of the NFL season is here and I've been over every play from the opening week of the NFL. I've studied all the Week 2 spreads with the passion of Nicholas Cage in "National Treasure," like I'm trying to use them to solve some historical clue and save my family. Well, listen Dad, you can go to sleep soundly tonight because I figured it out: I declare Week 2 "The Week of The Dog." Specifically, it's actually The Week of The (Road) Dog, but I don't discriminate when it comes to what type of dog you love, every type of man's best friend has a home here in my best bets column.
Jaren Hall's Parents Gave Their Son a Roadmap to Excel On the Field and Off

Playing football at BYU requires thick skin and the ability to stay calm under pressure, especially when you're the starting quarterback in Provo. With former BYU Cougars like Zach Wilson and Jim McMahon leaving big shoes to fill as the leader of Utah's most prestigious football program, it takes a specific kind of talent to lead the Brigham Young University onto the field.
