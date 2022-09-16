Read full article on original website
Rose Ward
2d ago
The Electoral Collage is a safe guard.... it keeps states with high populations from pushing their agendas .... Like California.... No thanks ...
7
Bruce Skappel
2d ago
the electoral college gives each state representation in the vote popular vote as Proven dishonest in new York and California Minnesota the top 3
3
#MySonHunter
3d ago
That's so they can cheat... no judge in their right mind would allow this to pass... it's unconstitutional
5
Comments / 11