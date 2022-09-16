ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

BGHS to start final phase of school construction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School has entered its final phase of construction. The overall improvements to the school began in 2018, with projects meant to increase natural light in classrooms, improve student traffic flow, and create a dynamic learning environment. The last phase will include a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

The Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s annual LOTUS Award Gala

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, Hospice of Southern Kentucky put on their annual LOTUS Award Gala at the Sloan Convention Center. Each year an award is presented to someone who is an “exemplary member to the hospice community.”. Mckinze Willard, the Director or Marketing and Fundraising for Hospice...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU Volleyball Downs Indiana, 3-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hilltopper Volleyball team looked to rebound Saturday afternoon as they played host to the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana came out of the gates swinging in set one but the Hilltoppers regrouped and took the final three sets to claim a 3-1 victory. Senior Paige Briggs led the way for the Hilltoppers with 20 kills and 8 digs for 21.5 points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBKO

Hilltoppers Drop Overtime Heartbreaker to Hoosiers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite leading for nearly the whole game, WKU could not hold on in the closing minutes as Indiana went on to win, 33-30, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The setback dropped the Hilltoppers to 2-1 on the season while Indiana improved to a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGWC Disaster Recovery to hold tornado recovery events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green, Warren County Disaster Recovery will hold two tornado recovery events in September. One will be at Jennings Creek Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2617 Russellville Road at doors 15 and 16 at the car rider loop.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Sunny Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was gorgeous, and Sunday looks great, too. But get set to sweat in the final days of Summer!. Look for lots of sunshine as we close out the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon. It gets even warmer in the days ahead, as a massive ridge of high pressure builds over the region. A late-season heat wave gets underway Monday, as we jump into the low 90s. Even mid/upper 90s are likely Wednesday before a weak cold front arrives for the first day of Fall (Thursday), taking the edge off the heat toward week’s end.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman reminisces about singing for Queen Elizabeth II

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dorothy Kelley has been up since 2:00 a.m., watching footage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “Each time someone made a tribute to the Queen, I would become more emotional thinking about what an impact she has made all over the world and how fortunate I have been with having that as an example,” Kelley said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KSP issue Golden Alert for missing Monticello woman

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for Amy Marie Green. She was last seen in Hopkinsville at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Sept. 18. Green is described as white female, age 45, with brown hair. There is no known clothing description at this...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera. They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his brother earlier today. Officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road around 11:30 a.m. A relative drove the gunshot victim to River Place where first responders met them and then transported the victim to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
WARREN COUNTY, KY

