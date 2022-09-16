BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was gorgeous, and Sunday looks great, too. But get set to sweat in the final days of Summer!. Look for lots of sunshine as we close out the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon. It gets even warmer in the days ahead, as a massive ridge of high pressure builds over the region. A late-season heat wave gets underway Monday, as we jump into the low 90s. Even mid/upper 90s are likely Wednesday before a weak cold front arrives for the first day of Fall (Thursday), taking the edge off the heat toward week’s end.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO