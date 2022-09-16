Read full article on original website
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Photos: Castle for sale in Cleveland
You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.
Dogs at Paw Fest catch Best Costume, Best Trick and more
The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club will held it’s 15th Annual Paw Fest Fundraiser Sunday at the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park in Stow.
Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival, Crocker Park Wine Festival, Doggy Day at the drive-in
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger
Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
spectrumnews1.com
Akron to add more speed tables to roadways based on resident input
AKRON, Ohio — Speed tables installed earlier this year to slow down Akron’s lead-footed drivers will reappear next year, and some could be in new locations, the city said. Earlier this year, 28 speed tables were installed on 14 Akron streets. The tables were positioned in all 10 wards, with some areas requiring two tables.
whbc.com
ODOT Repurposing I-77 Weigh Stations to Truck Parking, Salt Dome Facilities
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT District 11 out of New Philadelphia is repurposing a couple of former truck weigh stations at the same mile marker on I-77 just south of Bolivar. The northbound weigh station is being converted into a commercial truck parking lot. It’ll...
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
What are DMT labs and why are Akron police growing concerned about them?
Akron police are sending out a warning about dangerous, illegal drug labs that are starting to pop up in neighborhoods around town.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weekend Fun In Middlefield
Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
whbc.com
Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It’s the first...
Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom Returns with Second Album and New Lyric Video
Local group plays a release party on September 30 at the Rialto Theatre
1 person, 1 dog rescued from Akron house fire
One person and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Akron on Sunday morning.
Cleveland Scene
All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $7 Wing Deals During Cleveland Wing Week (Sept. 26 - Oct 2) and What They're Serving
It's hard to find three better words. From Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, these restaurants are bringing you a minimum of six wings for just $7, dishing up signature sauces and secret menu specialties. Here's what's on the menu at the participating locations. Find more information at Cleveland Wing Week's...
akronlife.com
Explore Wayne County at these stops.
Sit down for breakfast, lunch and dinner and satisfy your cravings for scrumptious bakery items made fresh including signature sourdough bread ($5) and decadent cinnamon rolls ($2.25). Try the chicken Marsala ($16) with mushrooms and peas in a Marsala wine cream sauce on fettuccine. Those who are thirsty for more can buy one of 40 options of to-go wines. And if you are looking for food with elevated culinary flair, pop over to the adjoining Rox gastropub for charcuterie, steam buns and artisanal oven-fired, Neapolitan-style pizzas. 123 E. Liberty St., Wooster, brokenrockscafe.com.
