Phil Neville says Inter Miami will 'go for it' in MLS Cup Playoffs push

Inter Miami's push to make the MLS Cup Playoffs continues when they travel to DC United on Saturday afternoon and there's absolutely no margin for error now. The Herons ended a three-game losing streak with a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Tuesday but remain two points adrift of the top seven in the East with just four games remaining.
