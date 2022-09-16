Read full article on original website
2022 World Cup: The easiest and hardest groups
The easiest and hardest groups at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona transfer boosts his Ballon d'Or chances
Robert Lewandowski has admitted the path to winning the Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' at Barcelona than Bayern Munich.
Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad
England have been handed a midfield boost with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson added to the squad.
Eric Dier insists England recall is 'starting point' for his resurgence
Eric Dier has reacted to his long-awaited recall to the England squad.
Callum Hudson-Odoi admits frustration under Thomas Tuchel
Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on his frustrations under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.
Jackie Groenen's agent critical of Man Utd over PSG transfer
Guido Albers has spoken about Jackie Groenen's transfer from Man Utd to PSG.
Richarlison reveals why he left Everton for Tottenham
Richarlison has admitted that Everton could not match his personal ambitions to even 'win matches' and this was the driving force behind his summer transfer to Tottenham.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami will 'go for it' in MLS Cup Playoffs push
Inter Miami's push to make the MLS Cup Playoffs continues when they travel to DC United on Saturday afternoon and there's absolutely no margin for error now. The Herons ended a three-game losing streak with a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Tuesday but remain two points adrift of the top seven in the East with just four games remaining.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Tammy Abraham reveals how leaving Chelsea has helped him grow
Tammy Abraham says leaving Chelsea has made him grow as a player and as a person.
Bruno Fernandes admits Man Utd feared 'ghosts of the past' after slow start
Bruno Fernandes has confessed that Man Utd were fearing the ghosts of the past earlier in the season.
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
Virgil van Dijk insists mid-season World Cup isn't to blame for poor form
The upcoming World Cup isn't the reason for Virgil van Dijk's poor performances, the Dutchman has insisted.
Pep Guardiola hails Jack Grealish's performance in Wolves win
Pep Guardiola hails Jack Grealish's performance in Manchester City win against Wolves in the Premier League.
William Saliba explains how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle back in at Arsenal
William Saliba has explained how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle since returning to Arsenal this summer.
Red Bull Salzburg 'expect' Christoph Freund to stay despite Chelsea agreement
Red Bull Salzburg have commented on Chelsea's pursuit of sporting director Christoph Freund.
Roberto Firmino recalls strange first meetings with 'father figure' Jurgen Klopp
Roberto Firmino reflects on his first encounters with Jurgen Klopp.
Wolves 0-3 Man City: Players ratings as City sweep 10-man Wanderers aside
Player ratings from Manchester City's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.
Antonio Conte suggests Tottenham not ready for Premier League title challenge
Antonio Conte has seemingly played down Tottenham's chances of winning this season's Premier League title despite their fast start to the campaign.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 8
The best goals from gameweek 8 of the Premier League.
