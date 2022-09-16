Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
nshoremag.com
Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield
La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
nbcboston.com
Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space. According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID,...
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. An eruv: a system of wires, walls, and fences, enclosing a space within which strictly observant Jews can do things otherwise forbidden on the Sabbath, such as carrying objects in public or pushing a baby carriage. Boston's eruv measures 26 miles and encircles parts of Boston, Brookline, and Newton.
NECN
Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location
Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
NECN
Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown Has Been Sold, Plans to Reopen Under New Ownership
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood restaurant and bar west of Boston has closed for the time being as it is undergoing an ownership change. According to multiple sources, Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown has shuttered, with a Facebook post from the Belmont Street spot saying, "[Farewell] to Conleys!! It's been a great run!! 21 years of Solid Eats, Decent Times and Cold Brews! Thank you Stephen!! Thank you to all our loyal employees and customers!! We love you all!! - Jen and Erica"
WCVB
The Tina Turner Musical
NEEDHAM, Mass. — “Tina—The Tina Turner Musical” is making a stop in Boston. It's the inspiring journey of a woman born in a small town in Tennessee who broke barriers to become the Queen of Rock n' Roll performing on a world stage.Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva share the role of Tina, each playing four performances a week at the Citizens Bank Opera House.
nbcboston.com
Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood
Meaghan Tolson lives under constant attack from some unruly neighbors in Woburn, Massachusetts — a flock of about five wild turkeys that roam freely on Nashua Street. "I am being described as the turkey whisperer," said Tolson. "You definitely hear them before you see them." About two years ago,...
miltontimes.com
Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton
Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
You Can Get Married at the Picturesque Boston Public Library for Just $200
What an incredible, picturesque opportunity to walk through the hallowed halls of the Boston Public Library filled with murals and spectacular paintings, marble, and sculpture, into a lovely room set aside for you and your loved one to get married, all for just $200. Whether you're budget-conscious, want something simple...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
Worker injured after porch collapse in Boston
BOSTON -- A worker needed to be extricated from rubble after a porch collapse in Boston. It happened at a Park Street triple-decker Sunday afternoon. A neighbor told WBZ-TV the worker was pinned to the ground. She called 911 after hearing him cry out. According to the fire department, the worker was on the second floor when three porches in the back of the house came crashing down. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "They couldn't allow people on it so they just decided to fix it. It looks like it was in worse shape than we considered. We're probably going to have to change the whole thing," said the worker's partner who came to the scene later. Boston Inspectional Services will determine if it's safe for people to go back inside the house.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
BPDA Approves Plans to Build a New High School in Boston’s Newmarket Neighborhood
BOSTON – Roxbury Prep, a public charter school that currently serves over 1,500 Boston students across five campuses, received approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to move forward with plans to build a new high school in Boston’s Newmarket neighborhood. The new site will provide...
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
Massachusetts man to buy new home after winning $10M lottery prize
A Massachusetts man says he plans to buy a new home after he won a $10 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game. Nicolas Recinos, of Everett, won the jackpot on the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Recinos, who plans to buy...
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
The Swellesley Report
All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley
SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
NECN
Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force
A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
$150 Million Construction Loan Secured for Suffolk Downs Redevelopment
Revere, MA– National Real Estate Advisors, Cathexis and The HYM Investment Group announced that they have secured a $150 million construction loan for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000 square foot multi-family residential building, the first of many set to be delivered at Suffolk Downs. The funding was secured by JLL...
