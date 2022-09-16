Read full article on original website
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
Pa. teacher shortage worsens as interest in teaching falls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s all in the numbers. Interest in the teaching profession has fallen over the last decade, just as many older teachers are retiring. “We’re down to about a third of the number of people we had in 2017-2018 who were getting certified in Pennsylvania,” said David Christopher, Superintendent for the Cumberland Valley School District.
New bill could require insurance to cover milk donations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill in the Pennsylvania Senate could require health insurance companies to cover donor breast milk and ban the sale of human milk for profit in Pennsylvania. Mother’s Milk Bank collects milk from volunteer donors, screens it to assure its safety, and then gets it...
Remains found in Pennsylvania identified as teen missing since 1969
Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are those of a teen who went missing in 1969.
Pennsylvania drivers could start buying custom license plates online under a House-approved bill
(WITF) – Pennsylvania drivers could have their pick of new license plate designs under a bill the state House is moving forward. A few Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, which would allow private companies to sell their own plate designs to drivers online. Right now, drivers can pick them up only at a DMV location.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo
In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
Pennsylvania Hunters Prepare for the Start of Archery Season
HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
Pa. U.S. Senate candidates’ approaches toward crime, justice are often blurred, complicated
In a Republican aiming to sway voters in Pennsylvania’s all-important U.S. Senate race, the headline flashes across the center of the screen over a grainy video of a man brandishing a gun at a gas station: “5 men recently released from Pa. prisons are charged in 6 homicides.”
This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
On This Date: Emoticons created in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (WHTM) — In 1982, the internet was in its toddler stage. The World Wide Web (www) wouldn’t be released to the public until 1993. (Yes, “internet” and “www” are two different things.) Email existed, but was somewhat limited. In scientific and engineering departments...
Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We are getting closer to the November election and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Chambersburg on Saturday afternoon. This was one of several stops around different counties in the Commonwealth.
Faculty photo surfaces, Mastriano in Confederate uniform
Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program
Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
Baby barn owls survive a fire
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa (WHTM) — On May 12, Lynn Hess’s 200-year-old bank barn burned to the ground. “All that was left was the main beam and the frame,” Hess says. Not only did he lose the barn but a lot of equipment. “There were two tractors that the fire company pulled out that I was able to keep running, but these two tractors behind you and the corn planters and that kind of thing, those were all destroyed.”
