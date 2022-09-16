ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WBRE

Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. teacher shortage worsens as interest in teaching falls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s all in the numbers. Interest in the teaching profession has fallen over the last decade, just as many older teachers are retiring. “We’re down to about a third of the number of people we had in 2017-2018 who were getting certified in Pennsylvania,” said David Christopher, Superintendent for the Cumberland Valley School District.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New bill could require insurance to cover milk donations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill in the Pennsylvania Senate could require health insurance companies to cover donor breast milk and ban the sale of human milk for profit in Pennsylvania. Mother’s Milk Bank collects milk from volunteer donors, screens it to assure its safety, and then gets it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests

With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo

In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pennsylvania Hunters Prepare for the Start of Archery Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

On This Date: Emoticons created in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) — In 1982, the internet was in its toddler stage. The World Wide Web (www) wouldn’t be released to the public until 1993. (Yes, “internet” and “www” are two different things.) Email existed, but was somewhat limited. In scientific and engineering departments...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We are getting closer to the November election and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Chambersburg on Saturday afternoon. This was one of several stops around different counties in the Commonwealth.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Faculty photo surfaces, Mastriano in Confederate uniform

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program

Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Baby barn owls survive a fire

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa (WHTM) — On May 12, Lynn Hess’s 200-year-old bank barn burned to the ground. “All that was left was the main beam and the frame,” Hess says. Not only did he lose the barn but a lot of equipment. “There were two tractors that the fire company pulled out that I was able to keep running, but these two tractors behind you and the corn planters and that kind of thing, those were all destroyed.”
ELIZABETHVILLE, PA

