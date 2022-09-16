ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake

There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning

At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas

The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
President of Fair Oaks volunteer fire company honored

Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (FOVFR) president Jonathan Wood on Sept. 13 received a special Lifetime Achievement Award for 50 years of consecutive, operational service during the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Awards at the Fairfax County Government Center. Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D),...
Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday

The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students

Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Haymarket approves real estate tax refunds

Haymarket residents will receive a refund on their real estate taxes just in time for the holiday season. At a recent meeting, the Haymarket Town Council voted to use a budget surplus to provide real estate tax refunds. The town wrapped up fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, with a...
Arlington Chamber sets date of annual meeting

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has set Friday, Dec. 9, as the date of its 98th annual meeting, to be held at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. The luncheon event will feature the annual change of leadership, presentation of awards and both a look back at the past year and a look ahead to what may come.
McLean's Yarborough wins N.Va. Chamber accolades for lifetime of service

Reciting most people’s résumés involves hitting a few highlights. If it’s W. Glenn Yarborough Jr.’s, however, some supplemental oxygen may be necessary. Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce board member Ben Rodgers had the pleasure, and lengthy verbal task, of introducing Yarborough as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the chamber’s Distinguished Service Awards Sept. 13 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.
Inside Nova

Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown

All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
Pickleball event to raise awareness of Shepherd's Center

The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia will host a pickleball mixer and happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake House, 11450 Baron Cameron Ave. in Reston. The event will include friendly games of pickleball, plus live entertainment, appetizers and refreshments. The event...
