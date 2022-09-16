Read full article on original website
WECT
New Hanover County approves street outreach program
WECT
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
WITN
Onslow Memorial Hospital gets ‘high performing’ rating in hospital rankings
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow Memorial Hospital has been rated as “high performing” in three adult procedures and conditions by an American media company. The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 “Best Hospitals” rankings and OMH ranked high performing in the following treatments:
WECT
New Hanover County Commissioners approve $1.65 million towards reopening “The Harbor”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday, September 19, to grant $1.65 million towards reopening the Harbor, a mental health and substance abuse center, at the former Sherwood Manor Rest Home. RHA Health Services and Trillium Health Resources announced in the July they would reopen...
WECT
Some community members concerned about over-development in Brunswick County
WECT
County approves two changes, denies a third for Project Grace
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The public-private partnership between New Hanover County and Zimmer Development Company for Project Grace doesn’t sit well with State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and he’s asked County Commissioners to consider a few changes. The multi-million dollar project would completely redevelop a city block in Wilmington.
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on program pairing social workers with police officers to help homeless people
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are working to start a pilot program to help connect homeless people with the resources they need. The Board of Commissioners approved the program at their meeting on Monday, September 19, but it still needs approval from the Wilmington City Council on Tuesday.
WECT
People of all ages invited to Wilmington Health and Fitness Expo
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to the free Wilmington Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per a city announcement, the event will feature providing fitness classes, health screenings, a scavenger hunt and more....
WECT
Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash
HORRY COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was one of two men killed in a plane crash in Horry County last week. Terry Druffel, 66, and Barrie McMurtie, 72, both of Ocean Isle Beach, were killed in a single-engine plane crash near Conway on Sept. 14.
WECT
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Chemours’ scheduled public information sessions on facility expansion
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Chemours wants to expand its manufacturing facility in Bladen County. The company is scheduled to hold two public information meetings to give people an opportunity to learn more about the planned expansion, but some local environment protection organizations are not pleased with the company’s plans.
WECT
Proposed economic development incentive aims to bring jobs to Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on an economic development incentive for Precision Swiss Products. The hearing is an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on a $270,000 incentive payment to the company over a three-year period. To receive that funding, Precision Swiss Products must agree to invest nearly $8,433,000 in machinery and equipment. The company would also commit to creating 125 new full-time positions within the county with an average salary of $54,025.
WECT
Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games. Officers...
WECT
Port City United outlines impacts of community efforts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United brought a presentation to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Sept. 19. Organizers discussed multiple programs that have been launched with a focus on getting resources to people in need and de-escalating community conflicts that could otherwise become violent. PCU’s...
WECT
UNCW research team receives nearly $1 million grant for sponge research
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW students and faculty are getting the opportunity to further their research on sea sponges and how they affect the overall health of coral reefs with the help of a nearly $1 million National Science Foundation grant. A seven-person team representing UNCW’s Center for Marine Science...
WECT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: $100,000 successfully raised for new food bank building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has successfully raised the $100,000 needed to pay for the higher-than-expected cost of their new facility: the nCino Hunger Solutions Center at 1000 Greenfield Street. The new building will be able to store nearly twice the amount...
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
WITN
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash in SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffell, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
Young NC man dies after truck flips in Johnston County crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
