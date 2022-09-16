ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WECT

New Hanover County approves street outreach program

Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash. A volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was one of two men killed in a plane crash in Horry County last week. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As growth continues southeastern North Carolina, some are...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families

New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Health
WECT

County approves two changes, denies a third for Project Grace

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The public-private partnership between New Hanover County and Zimmer Development Company for Project Grace doesn’t sit well with State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and he’s asked County Commissioners to consider a few changes. The multi-million dollar project would completely redevelop a city block in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

People of all ages invited to Wilmington Health and Fitness Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to the free Wilmington Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per a city announcement, the event will feature providing fitness classes, health screenings, a scavenger hunt and more....
WILMINGTON, NC
#Flu Shot#Cdc#Booster#Linus Influenza#General Health#Linus Covid#Diseases#Community Data#J J
WECT

Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Proposed economic development incentive aims to bring jobs to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on an economic development incentive for Precision Swiss Products. The hearing is an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on a $270,000 incentive payment to the company over a three-year period. To receive that funding, Precision Swiss Products must agree to invest nearly $8,433,000 in machinery and equipment. The company would also commit to creating 125 new full-time positions within the county with an average salary of $54,025.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games. Officers...
WECT

Port City United outlines impacts of community efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United brought a presentation to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Sept. 19. Organizers discussed multiple programs that have been launched with a focus on getting resources to people in need and de-escalating community conflicts that could otherwise become violent. PCU’s...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

UNCW research team receives nearly $1 million grant for sponge research

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW students and faculty are getting the opportunity to further their research on sea sponges and how they affect the overall health of coral reefs with the help of a nearly $1 million National Science Foundation grant. A seven-person team representing UNCW’s Center for Marine Science...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

