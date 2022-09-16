BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on an economic development incentive for Precision Swiss Products. The hearing is an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on a $270,000 incentive payment to the company over a three-year period. To receive that funding, Precision Swiss Products must agree to invest nearly $8,433,000 in machinery and equipment. The company would also commit to creating 125 new full-time positions within the county with an average salary of $54,025.

