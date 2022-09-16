Read full article on original website
Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels called Monday on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law. Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft...
Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state’s 2020 election results appeared in court Monday to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Michael Gableman said he was temporarily representing Harry Wait in a preliminary...
Santabarbara proposes oversight on utility fee increases
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has proposed a new bill to require legislative approval before any increase in utility charges goes into effect. Santabarbara says increased inflation and recent hardships on families has made the ability to heat their homes even more essential. He says this bill would provide a critical layer...
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man’s 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man’s attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger. In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue...
Justice for the Hundred Rally makes noise in Colonie
Calls from advocates continue for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act. A rally was held outside Colonie Center Mall, calling on the Governor to sign it. The rally was held on September 17 in light of Puppy Mill Awareness Day. The New York State Legislature passed...
Capital Region to host Armenian Independence Day ceremonies
The Capital Region Armenian community will be joined by regional civic leaders to hold two local flag raising ceremonies. The first will happen in Colonie in front of town hall at 9 a.m. The second ceremony will be held later that day at noon in front of the Watervliet city...
Man arrested in Bethlehem stabbing
Adam Matteson Jr., 36 years old, from East Greenbush was arrested just one day after allegedly stabbing two people in Selkirk. On Friday around 9:30 p.M., police were called to a domestic incident on River Road. When officers arrived, they found two people assaulted. One victim was transported to Albany...
Woman found unresponsive in Ballston Lake
Police are investigating the death of a woman in Saratoga County. The county sheriff tells us they responded to a call from a man who lives on Zani Lane in the town of Ballston. The caller says he found his wife – 74-year-old Susan Duglin – in the water in...
