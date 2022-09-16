Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea Close In On Salzburg Sporting Director, Fabrizio Romano Reveals
Christoph Freund is set to make the switch to West London soon.
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: The Opposition View | Results not forthcoming for either team
While there was no Premier League action last week, everyone turned their eyes nearly immediately from those postponed matches to the next ones on the calendar. For Everton, that meant training and preparing for former manager David Moyes and his West Ham side traveling up north to play a bit of Sunday football.
SB Nation
Liverpool U18s Lose 4-3 Thriller Against Manchester City U18s
While the Liverpool men won’t be playing against Chelsea as planned this weekend, the young Reds were still on. Liverpool U18s welcomed Manchester City U18s for an early afternoon match in the sun. The 4-3 thriller didn’t end up going in the right direction, despite the heroic efforts of...
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract talks, Branthwaite scores, Mudryk bid
Everton defeat West Ham United 1-0 for first league win of the season. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs,” says Richarlison about his time with the Blues. [FourFourTwo]
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Brentford vs Arsenal: Gunners cruise, remain top of the table
Arsenal cruised past Brentford to stay top of the Premier League table heading into the international break. Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set them on their way in the first half and a stunner from Fabio Vieira sealed the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side responded superbly following their first setback of the season last-time out at Manchester United.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United want Antoine Griezmann if Atletico-Barca impasse sees France forward moved
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United ready to...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 19
Who couldn’t have loved that Sonny hattrick on Satuday? You could see in the reaction to the first goal how much it meant to him. To have a hattrick with two worldies? It’s the only way our boy knows how. I think I’ve watched the Spurs highlights at...
SB Nation
Everton Women slip to opening day defeat
Everton Women’s 2022/23 FA WSL campaign began with a narrow reverse to West Ham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The men’s side beat the Hammers 1-0 on a day when both home sides were able to eke out single-goal victories. Scotland international Lisa Evans’ header...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Paul Tait’s Everton Under-21s win again
Two hours ahead of the Everton first team’s game at Goodison Park on Sunday, 15 miles northwards at Southport’s ground, just 80 lucky supporters attended a match in unpredictable weather that confirmed the progress being made at Under 21 level. Paul Tait’s young men are developing into a...
FOX Sports
Brighton hires former Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton is hiring Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach on a four-year contract. The club said Sunday that the 43-year-old Italian agreed to the deal — which is subject to him being granted a work permit — after meeting owner Tony Bloom and other senior executives in London earlier this week. He replaces Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea earlier this month.
SB Nation
Tottenham vs. Leicester: Community Player Ratings
This guy. That is all. Just... this guy. Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week. If...
SB Nation
Fabio Aurelio on the Brilliance of Liverpool’s Full-Backs Assisting One Another
Former Liverpool left-back Fabio Aurelio has been impressed with both of Liverpool’s senior left-backs. Kostas Tsimikas caught his attention during Liverpool’s win against Ajax in the Premier League, he said, speaking to liverpoolfc.com. “It wasn’t an easy start to Tsimikas’ career at Anfield in 2020-21, only making seven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Aston Villa 4-3 Manchester City: Women's Side Lose WSL Opener
Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City Women’s team suffered an opening weekend defeat on the road to Aston Villa. The Sky Blue Ladies fell behind early, stormed back to take the lead, and ultimately gave it back in 4-3 thriller. Villa got first have tallies from Alisha Lehmann (22’) and...
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bundesliga Star Moussa Diaby
Chelsea is amongst six other Premier League clubs who have taken interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.
SB Nation
N’Golo Kanté back in individual training — report
Chelsea are unbeaten in the games N’Golo Kanté has been able to play in this season — and would in fact be a perfect two-for-two were it not for some truly incompetent officiating. By contrast, we’re a pitiful two wins from six in the games he has not been to play in this season.
ESPN
Leicester's Brendan Rodgers feeling mounting pressure after 6-2 loss to Tottenham
Under-pressure Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said he would respect any decision made about his future by the club's owners after his side's season hit a new low with a 6-2 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Leicester had opened the scoring through Youri Tielemans penalty...
Report: Christoph Freund Set To Be Next Chelsea Sporting Director
Following reports this week detailing Chelsea's interest in RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund, the Austrian is now set to take on the same role at Stamford Bridge.
Comments / 0