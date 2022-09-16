ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Liverpool U18s Lose 4-3 Thriller Against Manchester City U18s

While the Liverpool men won’t be playing against Chelsea as planned this weekend, the young Reds were still on. Liverpool U18s welcomed Manchester City U18s for an early afternoon match in the sun. The 4-3 thriller didn’t end up going in the right direction, despite the heroic efforts of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract talks, Branthwaite scores, Mudryk bid

Everton defeat West Ham United 1-0 for first league win of the season. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs,” says Richarlison about his time with the Blues. [FourFourTwo]
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Manor Solomon
Person
Omar Richards
Person
Orel Mangala
NBC Sports

Brentford vs Arsenal: Gunners cruise, remain top of the table

Arsenal cruised past Brentford to stay top of the Premier League table heading into the international break. Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set them on their way in the first half and a stunner from Fabio Vieira sealed the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side responded superbly following their first setback of the season last-time out at Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton Women slip to opening day defeat

Everton Women’s 2022/23 FA WSL campaign began with a narrow reverse to West Ham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The men’s side beat the Hammers 1-0 on a day when both home sides were able to eke out single-goal victories. Scotland international Lisa Evans’ header...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Bournemouth#Everton#Football Club#Cottagers#The City Ground#Peacock Premium Key#Serbian#Tottenham
SB Nation

Paul Tait’s Everton Under-21s win again

Two hours ahead of the Everton first team’s game at Goodison Park on Sunday, 15 miles northwards at Southport’s ground, just 80 lucky supporters attended a match in unpredictable weather that confirmed the progress being made at Under 21 level. Paul Tait’s young men are developing into a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Brighton hires former Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton is hiring Roberto De Zerbi as its new head coach on a four-year contract. The club said Sunday that the 43-year-old Italian agreed to the deal — which is subject to him being granted a work permit — after meeting owner Tony Bloom and other senior executives in London earlier this week. He replaces Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Leicester: Community Player Ratings

This guy. That is all. Just... this guy. Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week. If...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Aston Villa 4-3 Manchester City: Women's Side Lose WSL Opener

Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City Women’s team suffered an opening weekend defeat on the road to Aston Villa. The Sky Blue Ladies fell behind early, stormed back to take the lead, and ultimately gave it back in 4-3 thriller. Villa got first have tallies from Alisha Lehmann (22’) and...
SOCCER
SB Nation

N’Golo Kanté back in individual training — report

Chelsea are unbeaten in the games N’Golo Kanté has been able to play in this season — and would in fact be a perfect two-for-two were it not for some truly incompetent officiating. By contrast, we’re a pitiful two wins from six in the games he has not been to play in this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy