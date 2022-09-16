ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Liverpool U18s Lose 4-3 Thriller Against Manchester City U18s

While the Liverpool men won’t be playing against Chelsea as planned this weekend, the young Reds were still on. Liverpool U18s welcomed Manchester City U18s for an early afternoon match in the sun. The 4-3 thriller didn’t end up going in the right direction, despite the heroic efforts of...
ESPN

Son Heung-Min nets hat trick as Tottenham thrash woeful Leicester City

Son Heung-Min came off the bench and scored a quick-fire hat trick as Tottenham Hotspur rallied to a dominant 6-2 victory over bottom-place Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The South Korean, the Premier League's joint-top scorer last season, had not scored in Tottenham's first eight games and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Leicester: Community Player Ratings

This guy. That is all. Just... this guy. Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week. If...
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
BBC

Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening

The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
