ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 21

Tone Loc
3d ago

all bullies should not be allowed to come to the school until the parents teach them right from wrong. my kid has my full permission to defend herself from a bullie..these parents need to check their kids before their kids get checked.

Reply(3)
10
Teresa Stewart
3d ago

They always tend to try and look the other way where bullying is concerned. Good for them. Maybe if they don't let the ones doing the bullying participate in school activities would be a start. Good luck to these parents. I HATE bullying and actually pulled my daughter out of public school years ago when she was being bullied by a dang TEACHER of all people.

Reply
9
L1A1
2d ago

I don't know the whole story but I can tell you this as a fact I have seen myself. Football and Basketball athletes in schools are treat and act like they are better than everyone else. The administrations treat them with kid gloves and don't punish them like the other kids. Period.

Reply
5
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after damaging lawn of Knox Co. church, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after damaging the lawn of a church in Knox County, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Brian Saddoris was taken into custody Saturday after he did burnouts on the Bays Mountain Baptist Church lawn while drunk, the report said. Officers responded to the Bays Mountain Road area on the call of a man driving recklessly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses after locating Saddoris in a neighbor’s yard “yelling and cussing.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville program opens to help former inmates re-enter society

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Knoxville reentry program called Men of Valor has opened its doors for 30 formerly incarcerated men to have a place to call home and community. Men of Valor is a “faith-based nonprofit focused on reducing recidivism among ex-offenders.” It’s located at 211 Jessamine Street where a former Knoxville motel opened in the 1950s and hosted Ray Charles.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
City
Farragut, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Education
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Education
hardknoxwire.com

Former Knox official pleads guilty to felony

A high-flying Knox County official who was brought low by a borrowed golf cart faces a one-year sentence after pleading guilty to official misconduct, a felony, officials said Friday. But the legal battle confronting Bryan Hair, who was once paid $170,000 a year as Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ right-hand...
WATE

Community reflects on Oak Ridge teacher’s life and generosity

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a fatal car accident in Morgan County, many in Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of a local teacher who died in the crash. Aimee Dixon was a Linden Elementary School teacher, coach for Girls on the Run and an overall active community member of the Oak Ridge area. Her husband, Eric Dixon said it was impossible to go anywhere without multiple people stopping Aimee to have a conversation.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting

Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farragut High School#Bullying#School Administration#Violent Crime#The Board Of Education
WATE

Investigation after fatal shooting on Wilson Avenue in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a shooting incident on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police said Samuel Whitfield, 38 of Knoxville was injured after a shooting on the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue around 5 a.m. Whitfield went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery

Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
wvlt.tv

Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vid'l opens its doors in the Old City

A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man killed in hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian died Sunday after being critically injured from a hit-and-run crash in the 1100 block of Bell Road last week. Metro Police said 37-year-old Paul Chadwick of Knoxville was crossing Bell Road with his brother Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. when he was struck by a white SUV traveling east on Bell Road. The vehicle stopped for a brief time before leaving the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Four people charged after armed robbery incident in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead following shooting on Wilson Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers learned that a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 18. He showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman accused of murdering mother, fleeing scene with family dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old Knoxville woman is accused of first-degree murder after the body of her mother was found in a Knox County residence Tuesday night. The woman, identified as Anglea Marie Holt has been arrested after she’s believed to have fled the scene with the family dog. Court documents state Holt shared the home located on Brackfield Acres Way with her mother, whose body was found inside the residence. Investigators believe she had been murdered with what the reporting officer described as “a lethal cutting instrument.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy