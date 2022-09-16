all bullies should not be allowed to come to the school until the parents teach them right from wrong. my kid has my full permission to defend herself from a bullie..these parents need to check their kids before their kids get checked.
They always tend to try and look the other way where bullying is concerned. Good for them. Maybe if they don't let the ones doing the bullying participate in school activities would be a start. Good luck to these parents. I HATE bullying and actually pulled my daughter out of public school years ago when she was being bullied by a dang TEACHER of all people.
I don't know the whole story but I can tell you this as a fact I have seen myself. Football and Basketball athletes in schools are treat and act like they are better than everyone else. The administrations treat them with kid gloves and don't punish them like the other kids. Period.
