Orange, NH

Video: Scattered showers

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Scattered showers continue through Tuesday as a wave of low pressure slowly passes by New England. Some developing sunshine means warmer air returns for Wednesday. One more front will bring showers Thursday morning, then a brisk autumn air mass for Friday and the start of the weekend.
CONCORD, NH
Good Samaritans rescue man from fiery crash in Warner

WARNER, N.H. — Numerous good Samaritans helped to pull a man from a fiery crash on Interstate 89 in Warner on Sunday. State police said Zachary Brock, 41, of Warner, experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his car and catch fire. First responders told News...
WARNER, NH
2 injured after motorcycle crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester. New Hampshire State Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle crossed the centerline and veered off the road. Investigators said the motorcyclist and...
ROCHESTER, NH
City
Orange, NH
Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
PEMBROKE, NH
Winning Lucky For Life ticket bought in Auburn

AUBURN, N.H. — A player who won the top prize in Friday night's Lucky for Life drawing bought their ticket in Auburn. The New Hampshire Lottery told News9 that New Hampshire had the top prize winner for the Lucky For Life game on Friday. The player bought the winning...
AUBURN, NH
Fans gather for 20th Granite State Comicon

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite State Comicon kicked off at the Manchester Doubletree for its 20th year. The convention hosted comic book vendors, merchandise and celebrities to meet. Granite State Comicon is the biggest comic convention in New Hampshire. Organizer Scott Proulx said people from around the world fly in...
MANCHESTER, NH
Man accused of firing stray bullet that injured pregnant woman held without bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged in connection with a shooting in Manchester that injured a pregnant woman is being held without bail. Corey Raikes, 27, was ordered held on preventative detention for several charges, including one count of second-degree assault with a firearm. Police said Raikes allegedly fired a gun, sending a stray bullet into the victim's home.
MANCHESTER, NH

