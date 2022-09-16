'It was in the hand of God': domestic violence survivor shares experience, how she is moving on

Tina Davis, now 55, survived an attack by her ex-husband, Ronnie Goss, on Feb. 12, 2018. Ethan Johnson

CANTON — After Tina Davis was shot seven times by her ex-husband, she was lying on her bathroom floor unable to move, but she wasn’t worried about dying because she knew it wasn’t her time.

“I have a lot of faith and I absolutely thank God for me being here right now,” Davis said. “It’s God’s will and that’s the only reason I am still alive right now.”

Davis, now 55, survived an attack by her ex-husband, Ronnie Goss, on Feb. 12, 2018.

Six months ago, Goss was sentenced to 65 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, home invasion, attempted arson, nine counts of family violence aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The two were married for almost a decade, and Goss had never been physically violent in that time, Davis said.

Davis said she had enough of his cheating and decided to call it quits. After one last plea from Goss the day prior, Davis again told him no. He walked away, but later returned to her Ball Ground home with the intent to kill her.

Goss squatted next to Davis’ window behind a bush at the front of her house, and broke in while she was in the bathroom getting ready to go to work, she said, and fired multiple shots at her. Goss had also poured gasoline in Davis’s car, and she said that she believed he intended to burn her house and car to aid in his escape.

“He cut the power and shot the door out, coming in through the dining room — I didn’t know what was going on,” Davis said. “I had no idea what was coming. I saw the gun and I thought ‘you have got to be kidding me.”

“I threw up my left hand like I was going to stop the bullets,” she said. “So one went through my hand, one took out a bone in my thumb and hit my knuckle, one went through my left arm — so I have a titanium rod in this arm, another hit me in the chest and went through, one hit me in my back, going through my right hip and hitting one-half of my L3 and L4 vertebrae shattering those bones, then ricocheting up through my torso grazing my liver, kidney, spleen, pancreas and hit two ribs.”

Goss also attempted to shoot Davis in the head, however, the bullet ricocheted off the tile floor, instead going into her jaw. The bullet split the roof of her mouth in two, going through the right sinus cavity, shaving the orbital bone below her right eye, staying in place on her cheekbone.

Another bullet ricocheted and hit Goss in his right eye.

The bullets didn’t pierce any of Davis’ internal organs, she said, nor did the bullet in her cheek cause any damage to her eyesight, tongue, or jaw. One bullet remains in her rib cage. Davis said it is a miracle those bullets didn’t cause more damage or kill her.

“It was in the hand of God,” she said. “How it didn’t hit my eye — you know, why’d it stop and not go out the top of my head? A lot of things lined up that day that were out of the ordinary and that was one of them.”

‘She’s never been one to give up’The home security alarm notified the police and first responders.

Cherokee County first responders including paramedic Billy Pflugrad and EMT Michael Turberville played big roles in saving Davis’ life, she said, and getting her to Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where she was treated. She thanked county first responders in person in July 2018 for saving her life.

“I have no idea how she stayed alive — I managed her for 45 minutes and I think she lived out of spite,” Pflugrad said. “She was alert the entire time on the way to the hospital. Her saying thank you means the world to me. Every time I get a chance to hang out with her, I don’t miss it. She helped bring me out of a deep depression that I had been in for years because of my job and what I’ve seen.”

Davis is also thankful to call Rhonda Brunner, a trauma nurse at Kennestone, a friend.

“She and her team work afternoons and nights — but for whatever reason on that Monday morning the afternoon trauma team was working,” Davis said. “Again, there are so many things that lined up that day.”

Davis said she is also thankful for her two sons, Mark and Mason Mullins, 32 and 28 respectively, for all of the care, love and support shown and given to her during her recovery.

“My boys are everything to me,” she said.

Davis has scars from the many surgeries she’s had over the last four years. She also has to use forearm crutches to walk, though one day she hopes she will no longer need them.

The Cherokee High School graduate continues to work hard during her physical therapy sessions, using her decades-long love for exercise and experience as a fitness instructor as a way to continue to move forward. It is a consistent process of surgery, physical therapy, surgery and then more physical therapy, she said.

“I can see and feel the progress, so as long as I am continuing to make progress I will continue with the physical therapy at Shepherd Center,” Davis said. “Part of the reason I think — and my therapist says the same thing — I was able to come back as far as I have is because I was so strong and had so much muscle memory.”

Mark Mullins said his mother has “embodied sheer determination and will power.”

“She’s never been one to give up and I’ve never seen anyone work so hard,” he said.

While she continues her recovery, Davis is working on a book detailing her survival, which she hopes to have finished next year. The book will give details on the shooting, her ex-husband’s criminal case and sentencing, as well as advice for others who have experienced domestic violence, Davis’ experience of God watching over her and more, she said.

Davis said she also plans to speak at the Cherokee Family Violence Center’s annual domestic violence candlelight vigil this fall. Davis said she has shared her story at schools, churches, Georgia’s Capitol and some corporate events.

Tina’s Cat Run, a 5K and one mile run dedicated to bringing awareness to domestic violence and to benefit Cherokee Family Violence Center and North Georgia Mountain Crisis Network Inc., is another of Davis’s ventures. The fifth annual run is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Ball Ground Community Center, 250 Civic Drive. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RJ4REl .