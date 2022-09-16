Cherokee County school board adopts visitor policy for meetings

CANTON — The Cherokee County school board unanimously approved rules of conduct for visitors to its monthly meetings last Thursday.

Since the state General Assembly passed Senate Bill 588, each local school board in Georgia is required to adopt rules of conduct for public meetings by Oct. 1, 2022, and by Aug. 1 each year after that, and publish these rules of conduct in a prominent manner on its website. These rules must include provisions for the removal of members of the public for disrupting public meetings, according to the school district.

The administrative procedures passed Thursday include provisions already established in school board policy on public participation, including that a person who is determined to be disrupting the meeting after one warning will be removed from the building. The new procedures list examples of disruptive and other unacceptable behaviors, including “interrupting a properly-recognized speaker or School Board member; abusive, obscene, profane or vulgar language; threatening behavior or words; personal attacks on School Board members, School District employees, or other citizens; intimidation; or taunting.”

The procedures require public speakers to address topics exactly matching what is submitted on the public participation sign-up form ahead of time. As in the existing school board policy, the rules say that speakers should not expect school board members to respond to questions and comments at the meeting.

The rules say that visitors and speakers should not bring signs and posters into the building.

The district will also continue to use metal detectors that were implemented last year, according to the procedures passed Thursday. Meeting attendees will continue to pass through the metal detectors and a security screening before entering the auditorium.

“State law now requires School Boards annually adopt School Board meeting rules of conduct for visitors. The rules adopted by the School Board last night formalize what already is expected of visitors to School Board meetings, such as following the Public Participation policy and being courteous and respectful to others,” school district spokesperson Barbara Jacoby said in an email.

The rules will be posted online on the school district’s website, with the board policy on public participation.

The rules were able to be adopted on one reading, Jacoby said, while a policy change requires two readings.

The school board also unanimously voted to uphold the CCSD Media Advisory Committee’s recommendation for the challenged book, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green, allowing the book to remain available for optional check-out in middle school and high school media centers and classroom libraries.

A Cherokee County citizen challenged the book last school year due to concerns with content within the text, such as smoking, foul language and sexual representation, CCSD documents show, and appealed the committee’s recommendation to allow it on middle and high school shelves.

The committee met May 19 to review the book and found the concerns did not supersede the book’s educational value.

Last school year, 14 books and materials were challenged by parents and residents, the most on record. None have been challenged so far this school year, school district spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby said. For last year’s committee recommendations, visit https://bit.ly/3BMhIAj.

Also at the meeting:

♦ The school board unanimously approved right-of-way and three driveway easements along Hickory Road on the Hickory Flat Elementary School, Dean Rusk Middle School and Sequoyah High School campuses. Documents show that the requests, from officials at the Cherokee County Government Roads and Bridges Department, are in preparation for a project involving sidewalk addition and improvements along the north side of Hickory Road from East Cherokee Drive to Stringer Road.

♦ The board approved annual school improvement plans for all CCSD schools. Every new school year, each school is required to prepare an improvement plan that includes two three-year specific measurable goals to improve student achievement. For school improvement plan summaries, visit https://bit.ly/3BO8Wlq.