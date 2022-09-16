Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The new "Star Wars" television series "Andor" promises a look at the day-to-day lives of the people who eventually become heroes in the ongoing battle set in a galaxy far, far away.
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 18 and need some help?. Welcome to a new week of Framed! The past few days have been full of classic films in the genres of sci-fi, action, and comedy. Today’s film is one of the best action thrillers of the past 10 years.
This was not a TIFF for the ages, and that’s okay: Not every edition of this annual week-plus getaway for cinephiles and cine-sellers is going to offer a string of masterpieces. This year, especially, it was enough that the festival happened at all, returning in full force after those two odd years of remote attendance. I was happy to be back on the ground, racing between the Scotiabank and the Lightbox, augmenting a steady diet of hastily wolfed fast food with the occasional more leisurely meal with friends. So what if the twinkling Steven Spielberg memory play that melted my peers into effusive puddles left me just a little cold? I got to see it on a massive screen, to bask in the glow of the theatrical experience. Even when the movies weren’t great, that was.
Not many filmmakers are having as good of a year as Ti West. The writer-director made waves March when he released X, his A24-produced love letter to 1970s slasher flicks. Now, he’s back with Pearl. The new film, which is a prequel set 60 years before the events of X, reunites him with star Mia Goth, who reprises her role from the first film and plays Pearl‘s titular killer. Together, the two films have cemented Goth and West as one of the most exciting director-actor pairs working in Hollywood right now.
From romantic series like "Heartstopper" to comedies like "Senior Year," some content from the streaming service was a hit while others were flops.
It is no secret that the film industry of today is dominated by franchises. Familiar characters and storylines are considered more of a surefire bet to draw people to theaters in an increasingly cutthroat market. Perhaps nobody understands that better than Kevin Smith, whose film Clerks III hits theaters this month.
