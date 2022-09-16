Read full article on original website
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
An underwhelming all-star supernatural thriller has terrifying visions on Netflix
If you were to judge a book by its cover, then the tantalizing roster of talent assembled for 2000’s supernatural thriller The Gift may lead you to believe that the very least to be expected was all-star entertainment, if not outright cinematic excellence. Directed by Sam Raimi from a...
A sun-baked $100 million flop that was fried by critics ignores orders on Netflix
If there’s one thing Hollywood has never been particularly good at, it’s trying to infuse blockbuster action movies with real-world political tensions or geopolitical strife. The list of productions to have deftly struck the delicate balance is short to put it lightly, with 2003’s Tears of the Sun just one of many attempts to fall flat.
The best uses of Hollywood’s most inconsistent trend get placed under scrutiny
Hollywood tends to jump on any bandwagon worth hitching itself to, ranging from dark and gritty reboots to YA literary adaptations, via superhero blockbusters and historical epics, to name but four. One of the most polarizing new trends to emerge in the last decade is de-aging technology, and it’s been just as inconsistent as it’s proven controversial.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are sharing their goodbyes to Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen
After a stellar five-episode run as one of House of the Dragon’s most important characters Milly Alcock’s time on the show has come to an end, and fans are already celebrating the run. Playing the show’s main character Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alcock quickly rose to fame and became a...
Adam Levine allegedly wants to name his new baby with wife after his misstress￼
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is being dragged through the mud after Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model and TikToker, accuses him of cheating on his wife and asking to name his unborn child after her. The shocking allegations were made public in a tell-all TikTok video in which Stroh, 23,...
Did Jennifer Coolidge’s spray tan for ‘The White Lotus’ really send her to the emergency room?
Jennifer Coolidge clearly put her all into HBO’s The White Lotus. The role of the entitled and oblivious Tanya McQuoid, who traveled to the exclusive Hawaiian resort to grieve her mother, earned Coolidge her much-deserved first major acting award at the 2022 Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Who has Rhaenyra married in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode five, “We Light the Way.“. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, there’s been uncertainty about Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne and whom she will marry. Milly Alcock plays he rule-breaking Targaryen with her eye on Iron Throne, and it hasn’t been an easy road for her.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six preview ushers in a new cast
Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
What ‘Star Wars’ movies and shows to watch before ‘Andor’
Andor’s premiere on Disney Plus is imminent, and, with so many different Star Wars projects being thrown out left, right and center, it can be difficult to keep track of all of the different ways these various films and television shows tie into each other. While we haven’t had the opportunity to watch the Andor premiere just yet, we do know it follows Cassian Andor during events taking place between the prequel trilogy and Rogue One.
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
Woody Allen releases statement addressing retirement speculation
The recent announcement stating Woody Allen planned to retire after the release of his next film, Wasp 22, as well as his intention to write a novel, is seemingly a misunderstanding. In a statement, a representative for the 86 year old director said:. “Woody Allen never said he was retiring,...
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
‘Quantum Leap’ reboot series leaves critics split down the middle
The long-awaited reboot of Quantum Leap has arrived on NBC, but the reviews only further the mystery as they are firmly divided. It stars none of the original cast from the 1998 series, with former star John Bakula explaining how difficult a decision it was to turn down the series reboot. Instead, it has a new face in Raymond Lee, joined by Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson, and Mason Alexander Park. Lee’s had bit-part roles in comedy series like Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Modern Family.
‘Meet Cute’ director had a blast working with Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s new movie Meet Cute is arriving soon, and its director Alex Lehmann cannot speak glowingly enough of the duo. The new addition to Peacock’s streaming library is arriving soon, with Lehmann helming a time-travel based romantic comedy which is absolutely, definitely different to About Time. Starring two certified stars in Cuoco and Davidson, he’s spoken with great joy about the two actors and how working with them saw it “unlock” new parts of their roles. Davidson in particular sounds like a hoot to work with, as he explains.
Three directions the new ‘Karate Kid’ movie could take
It was only a matter of time. Sony recently announced news that delighted Karate Kid and Cobra Kai fans everywhere: A new movie is on the way set in the Karate Kid universe. The last time we saw a Karate Kid movie was the 2010 reboot with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
If the MCU has a single greatest moment, fans sure can’t agree on what it is
As a franchise largely built and predicated on built-in audience awareness and fan service, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is guaranteed to deliver at least a handful of edge-of-the-seat, punch the air moments with every new project that comes around. Given that we’re now living in a world where feature films...
Nicolas Cage doubles down on his desire to play an obscure Batman villain
If there’s one thing the world truly deserves that it hasn’t gotten yet, it’s Nicolas Cage chowing down on the scenery as an over-the-top comic book villain. As one of Hollywood’s most famed aficionados of the medium, the Academy Award winner has appeared in his fair share of superhero projects, but who wouldn’t love to see him go for broke and break bad?
